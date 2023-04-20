The entire Wagga community is preparing themselves for the 150th running of the 'Race that stops the Region', which is shaping up to be the biggest and brightest one yet.
In honour of the 150th year, the MTC looks back on the outstanding history, the passionate people, and the dedicated Wagga community which has kept the Gold Cup spirit not just alive, but thriving in the Riverina.
The Wagga Gold Cup event has been one of the 'must-attend' events on the city's calendar, and the Murrumbidgee Turf Club has only seen the historically strong interest increase.
In the two years since the crowdless trackside haunted the carnival during Covid times, crowd numbers on the Gold Cup day itself have hit and exceeded the 10,000 mark.
This year, max capacity is more than likely, with a sea of marquees and tents expected to flow right from the boundary line all the way to the finish line. Hospitality was fully-booked a whole eight weeks out from the carnival.
Held on the first Friday in May, the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) is renowned for attracting the best horses from Australia and beyond, giving local trainers, jockeys and owners the chance to test their mettle against racing's elite.
The Wagga Town Plate (1200m), also boasting a total prize pool of $200,000, is growing in popularity with punters making the most of having a two-day racing event starting on the Thursday before the Cup.
With the introduction of Ladies Day two years ago, the MTC has extended the Wagga Gold Cup Carnival's frivolity well into May, embedding another day of frocking up into Wagga ladies' calendars.
In honour of the 150th year, the MTC has thrown extra events to commemorate the outstanding history, the passionate people, and the dedicated Wagga community which has kept the Gold Cup spirit not just alive, but thriving in the Riverina.
These celebrations kicked off with the unveiling of a commemorative statue of a horse and jockey in February, with Riverina MP Michael McCormack instrumental in sourcing and placing the monument front and centre at the grounds.
Collating race memorabilia and historical photos from across the 150 years, members of the MTC were struck at having such a strong representation of not only the Gold Cup Carnival's legacy, but also the changes through time.
The Wagga Cup has not only become a unique representation of the racing industry's progression since the 1870s, but also provided a snapshot of the evolving fashion trends and Australian advertising legislation.
A defining moment of the club's success was the introduction of the 100 Club, which celebrates 28 years of Wagga's sponsorship support in 2023.
Once only expected to tide the club over for a year or two in the wake of cigarette and gambling advertising bans, the in-demand program has gone on to be a model for other country clubs in NSW, like Lismore.
With so many people involved since the inaugural MTC meeting on May 29, 1873, the club wishes to honour and thank all who have participated in any way, shape or form over the years for creating such a great Australian legacy.
