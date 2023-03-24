For Deidre Tome the importance of volunteering cannot be overstated.
Every stage of her life offers fond memories of volunteering from picking up kickboards at swim club in primary school to selling P&C raffle tickets in high school to washing rugby jumpers for her husband's team as a young adult.
Today, Deidre's life is made richer through volunteering with multiple different organisations including Legacy which involves having coffee with a group of widows or some publicity and promotional work and Rotary where she carries out the administration work for the Peace Communities Program in addition to her club service work.
"It's about making a difference," Deidre said.
"You can donate money to organisations or projects but that doesn't mean you'll make lasting change.
"Outcomes change when people are connected and they take action on what needs to be done."
Every volunteer contributes to change in some form with countless organisations relying on volunteers to function.
From checking on an elderly neighbour, drivers for Meals on Wheels to sporting coaches to volunteering can take almost any form.
Helping others can be a turning point not only in their lives but also in your own- Deidre Tome
Without volunteers taking on these roles organisation would have to pay people to keep the service running or the service might cease to exist.
For most volunteers being part of an organisation is a rewarding experience.
"I feel like I am contributing and making a difference by helping out," Deidre said.
Everyone has what it takes to become a great volunteer.
With a huge variety of roles on offer with countless organisations, it's as simple as picking a job you'd like to do to help and a place.
"You can control how much time and effort you have to give," Deidre said.
"We all have a richness of lived experience and can share that gift with others in our community.
"It might be in a one-on-one setting or in a group. We don't live alone and people who often feel disconnected don't feel valued or feel like they belong."
This connection can be found through volunteering.
"Most of us want to be a part of a community and feel like we belong. Sometimes we need to be involved, contribute or give back to feel we make our mark," Deidre said.
"We're only here for a short time so you may as well have some impact somewhere along the line whether that's selling raffle tickets for Legacy, volunteering once a year for Clean up Australia Day or planting a tree."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.