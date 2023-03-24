The Daily Advertiser
Home/Recommended/Special Publications

Volunteers make a huge difference to the community, lives of others and their own lives

Elizabeth Habermann
By Elizabeth Habermann
March 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deidre Tome volunteers at multiple organisations across Wagga and says volunteering is a great way to make a difference and connect with others in the community. Picture Madeline Begley

For Deidre Tome the importance of volunteering cannot be overstated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Habermann

Elizabeth Habermann

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.