Three men have been critically injured following a serious crash between a table-top truck and a ute near Booroowa.
Paramedics were called to the crash scene on the town's outskirts just before 8pm on Wednesday.
The ute driver and his two passengers suffered critical injuries, while the truck driver had "non-life threatening" injuries.
Three helicopters were called and the two passengers were airlifted to Canberra Hospital, while the ute driver was flown to Liverpool Hospital in Sydney.
The truck driver was taken by road ambulance to Canberra Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.
Crash investigators will be inspecting the crash scene to determine the circumstances of the incident.
