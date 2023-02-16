The Daily Advertiser

UNSW Wagga student Chanula Wanasinghe wants to fight the regional GP shortage

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
February 17 2023 - 7:00am
18-year-old Chanula is just two weeks into a six year degree in Wagga but is already drawn to rural medical work. Picture by Les Smith

As regional Australia struggles to attract and keep doctors, one of Wagga's newest medical students is ready to "fight the GP shortage in the bush".

