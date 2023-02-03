The Daily Advertiser

Tumut Crown land returned to Brungle-Tumut Local Aboriginal Land Council

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The biggest of the two successfully claimed blocks of land sits on the edge of Tumut. File picture

More than 69 hectares of Riverina Crown land will be returned to the local Aboriginal community near Tumut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.