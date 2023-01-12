The Daily Advertiser

Man dies after being rescued from water in the Riverina near Urana

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 7:30am
Man dies after being rescued from water. File picture

A man has died after he was rescued from water unresponsive in the Riverina's west.

