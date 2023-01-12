A man has died after he was rescued from water unresponsive in the Riverina's west.
At about 12.30pm on Thursday emergency services were called to Urangeline Creek, Urana, about 63km west of Wagga, following reports an unconscious man had been pulled from the water.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and were told a 45-year-old man had been swimming in the water where he appears to have suffered a medical episode.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attempted to revive the man; however, he died at the scene.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
