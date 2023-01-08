When it became clear that Wagga grandparents Boyd and Joan Stone wouldn't be able to attend their cherished granddaughter's Brisbane wedding, she decided to bring the wedding to them instead.
It was a mammoth task Rosie Fentiman and husband, Nik Fentiman, set out to achieve, but with the help of Wagga St John's Anglican Church, it was a task they were able to achieve.
Ahead of their official wedding in September, the pair were able to hold a private and intimate ceremony in Wagga at St John's Anglican Church, for Mrs Fentiman's grandparents.
Mrs Fentiman shares a bond like no other with her grandparents and having them be part of her special day was important, but given their distance from Brisbane and their ages it just wasn't viable.
"Wagga is special to me in almost the same way nan and pop are, a constant in my life," she said.
Upon accepting that her grandparents wouldn't be able to travel to Brisbane, Mrs Fentiman contacted St John's Anglican Church Rector Dr Grant Bell for help.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When we found out nan and pop would not be able to make it to Brisbane for our September wedding, I reached out to their church, Wagga Anglican Church, for help and everyone there was wonderful.
"Dr Grant Bell conducted a beautiful ceremony at St John's for us and I will never forget his generosity and support."
The Father of the bride, Steve Stone, who grew up in Wagga, said the community being as generous and willing as it is made the event possible.
"Logistically it was going to be too hard for mum and dad to go, so Rosie contacted Dr Bell and asked about having a ceremony and he said; 'great idea, let me know when you want to do it and I'll organise it'" Mr Stone said.
"It would have been harder to coordinate in the city, but I think it also has a lot to do with the fact that mum and dad still have close ties to the church."
Mr Stone said it was a gesture his parents won't ever forget.
"It's such a beautiful church and it was something that would have meant a lot to them," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.