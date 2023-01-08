The Daily Advertiser

Wagga St John's Anglican Church helps host surprise wedding ceremony for Boyd and Joan Stone

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Steve and Boyd Stone at St John's Anglican Church Wagga, where a private ceremony was held by Steve's daughter for his parents. Picture by Madeline Begley

When it became clear that Wagga grandparents Boyd and Joan Stone wouldn't be able to attend their cherished granddaughter's Brisbane wedding, she decided to bring the wedding to them instead.

