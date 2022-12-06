The Daily Advertiser

Kookaburras finish test ahead of World Cup

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 6 2022 - 4:42pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Olympic medallist Dylan Martin is hoping for a hockey World Cup selection.

Australia's Kookaburras have emerged 4-1 victors over India in a friendly test series held in Adelaide this fortnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.