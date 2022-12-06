Australia's Kookaburras have emerged 4-1 victors over India in a friendly test series held in Adelaide this fortnight.
The Kookaburras took on January's men's hockey World Cup host nation as their final international matches before the competition.
Wagga's Dylan Martin played in four of the games, only not making an appearance in the fourth match.
He now joins the rest of the Kookaburras squad as they travel to Western Australia where they will be based until they depart for India.
The final travelling team has not yet been announced, and Martin has had his eyes set on selection since missing out on a spot in the Commonwealth Games gold medal winning side earlier this year.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser last month Martin said he was confident he will travel to India come January but wasn't getting ahead of himself.
Martin was added to the Kookaburras travelling party in July ahead of the Commonwealth Games for the side's European tour.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
