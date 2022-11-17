4 lead generation strategies to skyrocket your B2B sales

Quality lead generation is vital to sustainable business. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Lead generation is a technique used to draw prospects and introduce them to your products or services, benefitting your organisation in various ways.



First, it boosts your brand's awareness. When more people are aware of your brand, your chances of succeeding are high. Second, lead generation enables you to generate quality leads, which are among the determinants of a prosperous business.



You can target specific clients or customers based on geographic locations and demographic. Plus, your sales team can study your leads before engaging with them to win genuine customers.

Third, lead generation increases your conversion rates. You have a higher chance of closing more sales with robust leads. Finally, this technique boosts your revenue. Statistics indicate that companies with mature lead generation processes produce 133% more revenue than average.

To generate more leads and increase the sustainability of your business, check out effective strategies to skyrocket your B2B sales.

1 - Use competitive battle cards

A competitive battlecard template is a visual aid that lets you compare your brand's products and services against one or numerous competitors. It also offers your sales reps comprehensive guidelines for winning against a specific competitor. On top of that, battle cards enable you to:

Gain a competitive edge: When you know your competitors' strengths and weaknesses, you can use that information to determine what you should work on to compete more effectively.

Get ready for client problems in advance: Understanding client challenges before speaking with prospects can greatly boost your sales efforts. Battle cards provide an overview of customer pain points and the kind of services and products that best fit certain scenarios.

Depending on the challenges you may uncover after analysing your competitors, you may set sales goals like bringing in a certain number of new customers from particular verticals.

2 - Utilise social marketing

Social media is one of the best platforms to reach a wide range of audience. In 2021, more than 4.26 billion people were using social media globally, a figure forecasted to reach a whopping 6 billion in 2027.



Generally, social media platforms have higher engagement rates with users than other platforms. They also provide contact information since every user has profiles filled with helpful data.

Therefore, you can look for and identify leads on social media instead of waiting for them to find you through organic marketing.

3 - Establish a B2B referral program

Referrals are some of the most precious leads you can obtain. People tend to trust a recommendation by a friend or family who has used your products or services. A past survey indicates that 82% of individuals consult friends or family before purchasing something.



For this reason, you may want to launch referral programs to attract new clients.

These programs mostly involve rewarding existing customers for recommendations they make. With referral programs, you target the appropriate market and easily gain trust from your leads. This helps you convert your leads into loyal customers quickly.



However, you must offer exceptional customer service for people to refer you to others. To develop an effective B2B referral program:

Determine the customers you target

Build and nurture client relationships

Find out if your current customers are satisfied with your company, products, and services

Reward customers for successful referrals

Determine when to ask for referrals

78% of B2B marketers say that referral programs generate outstanding leads. Thus, take advantage of this strategy to reach a large audience that you may not be able to reach.

4 - Improve your content

Picture by Shutterstock

Content marketing is among the proven lead-generation strategies for B2B businesses. Its market size is tremendously growing globally. A Technavio report indicates that the possible growth difference for the content marketing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD$ 487.24 billion.



This shows how successful this approach is and how businesses are embracing it.

Ideally, content marketing allows you to reach B2B customers. By offering superior content when they require it, you can get your company before them. Below are tips for generating leads through content marketing:

Set clear content marketing goals.

Understand your audience.

Select the appropriate channels.

Generate distinct content for each lead generation stage.

Optimise your content for conversions.

Ensure you produce high-quality content. This helps you target your leads highly and make them interested in what your company offers.



Conclusion



Undoubtedly, quality lead generation is vital to sustainable business. Brands may not be able to survive for long without constant inflow of new clients. Additionally, growth would be much more difficult without an analogous increase in your customer base.

