The Daily Advertiser

'Like something out of a movie': Kye Spicer sentenced in Wagga District Court for role in armed gang attack

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated October 16 2022 - 3:50am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga District Court. Picture: File

A Wagga man has been spared jail for his part in a group attack in which a man was chased down a residential street in broad daylight and struck with a pole and meat cleaver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.