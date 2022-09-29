Ex-Wagga junior cricketer Lucy McKelvie-Hill has been selected in the Cricket NSW under 19 State Challenge Country Squad.
The batter was pleased with her selection and was quietly confident she would be chosen in the team, after securing her spot in the state side earlier this year.
"I'm pretty pleased with it. We get to play against some of the most competitive female cricketers and other under 19s in the state which is always good," McKelvie-Hill said.
The Country squad was sectioned into two teams, Lions and Kangaroos, with McKelvie-Hill allocated into Lions. They will also play two Metro sides, Sharks and Scorpions.
After working through local competitions, McKelvie-Hill began playing in Canberra-based competitions to access female leagues.
She recently moved to Canberra for university and said playing against other highly skilled players in the capital helped her further develop her cricket and fine tune her skills.
The State Challenge plays one day matches, with all teams facing each other once over the course of three days.
READ MORE SPORT NEWS
The Lions first match was rained out on Tuesday, with McKelvie-Hill only getting a single run before she was bowled out.
An accomplished batter, McKelvie-Hill said the one day format is her preferred game length, as it gives her more time on field doing what she does best.
"I do also like whacking it, I do like hitting balls a lot so I still like a T20 as well," she said.
Going through the cricket system McKelvie-Hill has played alongside many of her teammates sporadically in other representative level competitions.
"I usually play against a lot of them and then we usually play together at things like State Challenge," McKelvie-Hill said.
"Some of them, they're pretty handy players, so it's good to be able to be on their side this time."
Ageing out of the under 19 pathway this year, McKelvie-Hill has a lot to think about come the end of this summer's season.
"This is my last year in under 19s, so from outside of this pathway there's a lot more to look at, and it's definitely something I'm going to consider doing," she said.
The State Challenge was held in Sydney, and with poor weather forecast McKelvie-Hill said she had her fingers crossed they'd be able to complete the rest of their games. Following Tuesday's abandoned match, Lions lost to Scorpions and Kangaroos in their final games of the Challenge.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.