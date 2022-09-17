Thousands of locals and visitors made an appearance at the Wagga Ag Races on the weekend, putting their best fashion foot forward.
The event, held annually at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club, is organised by the Wagga Ag Races committee and raises funds for quadriplegic Peter Worsley, a former Ag College boy who broke his neck in a game of rugby.
Racegoers were beyond pleased with this year's event, saying it was a definite success.
First-time attendee Jordan Banister, who comes all the way from Adelaide, was all smiles on the day as she enjoyed a couple of drinks with friends.
"I've never been to one before, so I'm really liking it," she said.
"I love the people watching.
"I'm also really excited about the hat competition."
It was pure luck that Miss Banister ended up in Wagga during the time of the Ag Races, and luck seems to be on her side given that she placed her first-ever bet at the races and ended up taking out her first-ever win too.
Similarly, international organisation Wagga Red Frogs volunteer Josh Beer said he was also pleased with the crowd.
Red Frogs Australia is a based Christian Youth Charity Red Frogs with comprises of members volunteering at big events like race meetings where there is alcohol.
Volunteers hand out free bottles of water as well as lollies and doughnuts to ensure those in attendance are keeping their fluids up and eating.
"We're just here to look after the younger people, give out free water and sugar and make sure they're all being safe," Mr Beer said.
"I've been a volunteer since I was 18, so in 2015 I started.
"We're just here to be caring, show love and because we're passionate about young people, we're not obligated to be here.
"It's good vibes this year, good weather, not too hot."
Despite concerns over shower forecasts in the lead up to the event for Wagga by the Bureau of Meteorology predicted for Saturday, the event remained dry enough to go ahead as planed without disruptions.
