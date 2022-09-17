The Daily Advertiser
Thousands flock to Murrumbidgee Turf Club for annual Wagga Ag Races

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
September 17 2022 - 7:00pm
Wagga Ag Races 2022 Fashions on the Field participants take to the stage. Picture by Madeline Begley

Thousands of locals and visitors made an appearance at the Wagga Ag Races on the weekend, putting their best fashion foot forward.

