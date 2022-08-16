Put your best foot forward with the latest health and fitness devices

The latest health and fitness technology can help you stay on track to reach your health goals. Picture: Supplied

This is branded content.

WE all know how important looking after our health is, especially as we get older.

Plenty of research shows that monitoring your health and engaging in physical activity has multiple benefits that can aid the prevention of illness and maintain a positive lifestyle.

It can be challenging to know where to start or what's out there that can support your ongoing health goals. Thankfully, JB Hi-Fi is on hand to showcase the latest health and fitness gear to help you stay on track.

Whether you're a gym regular or just starting to up your health and fitness regime, these products can help.

Smartwatches

Smartwatches offer many benefits when it comes to supporting your health goals. The latest smartwatch technology from Spacetalk, the 4G Life Seniors Smartwatch, is a handy tool for helping monitor your health but also acts as a fantastic personal assistant.

Allowing you to stay in touch with family members at the touch of a button, you can set and send reminders for appointments, medications, social events or family gatherings, notify individuals of your whereabouts, track your steps and more. It also includes 4G calling, Bluetooth connection and hands-free calling capacity.

This is the perfect fitness accessory that is easy to use, lightweight, and discreet.

Health monitors

Tracking key health metrics is a great way to develop an overview of your physical health and allow you to identify changes that might need a visit to the GP.

Health monitors can help you track your blood pressure, pulse, heart rate, weight, and temperature. They've come a long way in recent years in terms of technology, with many offering Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to securely store and manage your health data.

JB Hi-Fi offers a great range of health monitors that can help establish your health baselines, ready to track progress or simply offer you peace of mind that everything's as well as it should be.

Environment control

Our environment significantly impacts different factors that directly relate to our health. Whether you're opting for at-home workouts or simply want to maintain a comfortable home environment that allows you to live your day optimally, environmental control devices are a great support.

The Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner and Heat Pump WiFi Controller is the perfect tool for just this.

Offering you the ability to monitor and control your air conditioner from anywhere, you can always ensure that your home environment is just how it should be.

With the bonus of helping you to save energy (and money), the Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner and Heat Pump controller comes with plenty of other benefits, including 7-day scheduling, geo-fencing, and filter cleaning alerts.

Active recovery

Active rest and recovery are a core part of any fitness routine and can help you reach your health goals faster. Active recovery includes time away from exercise but also gentle stretching, muscle rolling and massage.

The Beurer MG254 Shiatsu Massage Seat Cover can help you recover faster. Offering a relaxing back and neck massage, the seat cover comes with four shiatsu massage heads, two shiatsu massage fingers, and adjustable height for an optimum neck massage.

You can choose which areas you'd like to target; the seat also includes a switchable heat function and adjustable massage intensity. Lightweight and easy to store when not in use, it's the perfect addition to your at-home health kit.