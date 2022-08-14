THE wild weekend weather claimed most of Football Wagga's senior grades.
Football Wagga made the decision on Saturday evening to cancel all of Sunday's games due to the weather conditions.
Heavy rain fell in Wagga, with several nearby towns copping heavy hail in the thunderstorms.
It meant that round 15 of Football Wagga's second grade men and women competitions were cancelled and declared washouts.
Football Wagga operations manager David Merlino said with both spare weekends for weather now past, the decision was made to declare the games washouts.
"Unfortunately there will not be any opportunity to catch up the round," Merlino said.
While the fields around Wagga and surrounds were in poor condition, the decision was met by some frustration in the Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area (MIA) with little rain falling to the west over the weekend.
Just three rounds remain before finals get underway in September.
