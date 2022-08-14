ALBURY-based apprentice jockey Teighan Worsnop enjoyed one of her most successful days at the track at Narrandera on Saturday.
Worsnop combined with Queanbeyan trainer Maree Hopkins for a winning double at the Sky Two race meeting.
The pair struck with Gloraya ($17) in the Auswild & Broad Accountants Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m) before they got the well-fancied Mystic Flame ($2.90) home in the Bendigo Bank & Leeton Toyota Benchmark 50 Handicap (1200m).
It was a good day for Worsnop with two winners and a second from three rides.
Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale also grabbed a winning double on the day.
Shiny Rock ($3.30) continued his good recent form with a dominant win in the Watkins Funerals Tom Lee OAM Memorial Cup Class Three Handicap (1600m).
Charge Again ($11) then took out the Watkins Monumental Masons Maiden Handicap (1400m), providing Rochelle Wedrat-Kroezen with her second career winner.
