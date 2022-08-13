Live coverage: August 13-14 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Calculators could be needed heading into the last round of the Farrer League with three sides still in contention to finish in fifth.
Charles Sturt University are in fifth on percentage ahead of their clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek with Northern Jets just behind them but have to take on East Wagga-Kooringal. Barellan need a win over North Wagga and the Bushpigs and the Jets to lose to play finals while Marrar are looking to extend their unbeaten run when they host Temora.
In the Riverina League, Collingullie-Glenfield Park hosts Leeton-Whitton, Griffith travels over to face Coolamon, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are at home to Narrandera while Turvey Park takes on Wagga Tigers.
Gundagai and Kangaroos both resume from long spells when they face off at Equex Centre while Tumut takes on Temora for the Challenge Cup at Twickenham on Sunday.
In Southern Inland Ag College are Albury are playing off for the last finals spot with CSU hosts Waratahs and Wagga City takes on Tumut.
