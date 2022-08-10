The inflation-proof guide to saving for a holiday

The inflation-proof guide to saving for a holiday

This is branded content.

With borders all around the world finally reopening, many Aussies are getting ready to head overseas for some much deserved post-pandemic travel and adventure.



Unfortunately, with the recent inflation and sticker shock on everything from petrol to groceries, many of us have been left shelling out almost double the amount for the bare necessities.



Luckily, this doesn't mean that you have to give up on your long awaited holiday, and we're here to share a number of creative ways to ensure that summer travel stays within the budget in 2022.



To help you keep costs down on your upcoming vacation, here are 6 tips for massive savings in today's inflation-proof guide to saving for a holiday.



Read on to find out more.

Never leave home without your global currency card



Converting your cash to local currency is always the first step to take when travelling. Although exchanging foreign currency can be easy, you should always be cautious of where you exchange your dollars, so you aren't stuck with a bad exchange rate.



Airport kiosks and exchange counters are notorious for offering terrible exchange rates that are typically less favourable than your banks at home. If you, like many, are in a rush but aren't looking to get ripped off at an exchange counter, a global currency card can be a lifesaver.



Also known as a prepaid travel card, these cards are a simple, secure and easy way to spend overseas and online. Not only are you able to lock in exchange rates on up to 10 currencies or load AUD to use worldwide, but you'll also earn points for every AU$1 spent in foreign currency.



Whether you're looking to convert AUD to NZD or vice versa, a global currency card is the way to go when it comes to inflation-proofing your holiday.



Save big on flight tickets



Did you know that the particular day you purchase your flight ticket has a great influence on how much your total bill adds up to?



Generally, the cheapest days to fly in Australia tend to be Wednesday (most common), Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.



Additionally, choosing to fly during low-periods (mid-October to mid-November, late February to March, and throughout May) will also save you more than a couple of bucks. Other flight ticket deals to look out for include early bird fares that are released throughout the year, with tickets purchased in advance offered at discount and seasonal deals.



Hot Tip: If your schedule permits, we highly recommend ticking the "flexible dates" option when searching for flights. This way, you'll be able to see if flying a day before or after could be cheaper than flying on your nominated date.



Stay savvy with your rental car booking



It is no secret that rental car prices have skyrocketed over the last two years. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including supply chain issues that have both directly and indirectly resulted from the pandemic.



If public transport isn't an option on your holiday, your next best bet is to get savvy with your rental car booking by following these cost-friendly tips:



Book your rental car as far in advance as possible.

Be sure to check all car sizes; surprisingly, a lot of the time, larger cars are priced more inexpensively.

Opt for manual transmission if you can.

Book a flight/hotel/rental car bundle at an online travel agency.

Avoid prepaid petrol packages and fill your tank up yourself.



It is highly recommend to use public transport if possible, as doing so will not only save you money but may even be more convenient as you won't have to hunt for expensive parking spots each time you make a stop.



Avoid hotel hell



Accommodation is by far one of the biggest expenses on any holidays, especially during the peak periods when prices for hotel rooms and serviced apartments tend to skyrocket. Luckily, accommodation also happens to be one of the easiest categories to avoid overspending if you're smart about it. Ideas to save money on lodging include:



Booking a refundable reservation as early as possible, while continually checking for lower prices as you get closer to your travel date.

Travelling in the shoulder season (between the peak and off-peak season) which tends to be cheaper when it comes to hotel rooms and serviced apartments.

Consider staying in an Airbnb instead of a hotel. Many Airbnb accommodations can fit up to 5 people in an apartment, allowing you to save big bucks on multiple hotel rooms.

Looking at accommodations outside of city centres or overly touristy areas.



Click here for 18 killer tips on how to find cheap accommodation on your next holiday.



The inflation-proof guide to saving for a holiday

Eat like a local



Getting to try all the amazing dishes and delicacies of a foreign land is one of life's biggest pleasures. While we by no means expect you to deny yourself of such a pleasure, it can be helpful to remember that eating like a local is often cheaper than frequenting big chain restaurants or tourist traps.



Whenever possible, we recommend asking a local (whether that be your hotel concierge, Airbnb host or that local shopkeeper down the road) about their favourite restaurants and dishes for a truly authentic, and often much cheaper, alternative to overpriced touristy fare.



Additionally, we encourage you to explore local markets and street food venders that often serve up some of the most deliciously authentic eats that you'll find on your trip. You really cannot eat much more economically than when you eat street food, so be sure to do some research on the best street eats prior to embarking on your journey.



To find out more about eating like a local no matter the destination, head to this page.



Explore free attractions



Last but not least, no trip overseas (or interstate!) is complete without soaking in the various sights, sounds and attractions that your destination has to offer. Thankfully, many attractions all over the world come at no cost to the traveller whatsoever, and finding a variety of free events, attractions and experiences is the best thing you can do to inflation-proof your next holiday.



One way to easily find a list of free attractions is to download a travel app such as The Culture Trip or Triptipedia and let it do the hard work for you.



Alternatively, for free and cheap pastimes, look towards local parks, museums, outdoor spaces, historic sites and other points of interest.



Just remember - before you pay to play, always check online maps or chat with a local to find a similar (free) activity that's safely off the beaten path.



Thankfully, travelling in today's economic climate doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg or require you to take that second mortgage on your home. We hope that these expert tips on inflation-proofing your holiday come in handy the next time you decide to plan an adventure away from home.

