The Daily Advertiser

The Gary Colvin stable was evacuated this week due to flooding as Gundagai escapes major damage

MM
By Matt Malone
August 10 2022 - 4:00am
EVACUATION: Gary Colvin's team get the horses out of the stable as the flood waters arrived on Tuesday. Picture: Colvin Racing

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin hopes to have his horses back in their stables within a week after the flooding of the Murrumbidgee River again wreaked havoc on his property.

