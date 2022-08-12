Character-filled and in a great location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
52 Flinders Street Turvey Park
Advertisement
Price guide: $740,000 to $795,000
AGENCY: Fitzpatricks Real Estate
AGENT: Paul Gooden, 0418 967 982
INSPECT: Saturday August 13 from noon to 12.30pm
Warm and welcoming, this delightful home full of character and charm promises new owners a joyful lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
"The feeling of entering this beautiful property is atmospheric, familiar and you will feel immediately at home," selling agent Paul Gooden said.
"Positioned in a location that you're sure to love with everything you need close by, living at 52 Flinders Street is easy."
At the centre of the home is a beautiful formal lounge room with a north-facing window, polished timber floorboards and a fireplace to cosy up to in winter.
In the kitchen, enjoy a modern design with quality appliances and plenty of cupboard space.
Leading out towards the rear yard is a study with an in-built desk and extra space to use as a sunroom. Ideal to use as a home office for the professional or study area for students.
The home offers four bedrooms including a spacious main suite that features a renovated ensuite and enormous walk-in robe that could easily double as a nursery, study or storeroom.
A relaxing, ski-resort-like atmosphere is offered by the main bathroom with timber walls, a large spa bath and gorgeous, brass tapware.
"Outside, you'll find a paved-alfresco area where you can enjoy hosting drinks and meals with family and friends or simply relax in tranquil privacy," Paul said.
The rest of the backyard is in immaculate condition with lush lawn, low maintenance tree-lined garden beds that includes a small citrus tree.
There's also a garden shed and additional workshop room offering plenty of storage and room for the hobbyist or trades-person to tinker.
Car accommodation includes two secure-undercover parking bays which are accessed via the rear lane.
Advertisement
"Living in Turvey Park means you can enjoy being mere minutes from the central business district and be surrounded by picturesque settings and convenient amenities that the suburb itself offers," Paul said.
"Within walking distance are schools, TAFE and the Wiradjuri Walking Track, with the Botanic Gardens and Turvey Tops Shopping Centre also nearby."
A delight to discover and a treasure to own, Paul invites you to book an inspection or attend the open home on Saturday August 13 if you think this looks like the perfect place to call home.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.