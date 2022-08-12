BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Don't miss this two-storey family home located in highly-sought-after Kooringal.
Set on a 721 square metre block, there's space for the whole family with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two living spaces.
The elevated front balcony proudly soaks up the sun while offering great views over local farmland.
The main floor offers four spacious bedrooms, with ensuite to the main.
The updated kitchen sits proudly in the heart of the home, with dishwasher and a gas cooktop.
There are two good sized, light-filled family areas, with a lounge room with balcony and tiled living and dining area.
The spacious bathroom offers a world of luxury with the addition of a spa bath.
The rear deck is a great space to entertain while being covered from the elements.
Downstairs sits an additional fifth bedroom with ensuite, perfect for guests or teenagers. It is connected to a large double garage, offering plenty of space for additional storage.
There's evaporative cooling and ducted heating to ensure comfort all year round.
"This Kooringal beauty won't last long so get in early and organise an inspection," selling agent Khodi Jackson said.
