Wagga council set to close Eunony Bridge Road as floodwater rises

Tim Piccione
Taylor Dodge
By Tim Piccione, and Taylor Dodge
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:03am, first published 6:00am
WATER RISING: Eunony Bridge Road will likely close this evening as water rises. Picture: Taylor Dodge

Wagga City Council has announced Eunony Bridge Road will likely be the next road to close due to floodwaters from a swollen Murrumbidgee River.

