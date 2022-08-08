Wagga City Council has announced Eunony Bridge Road will likely be the next road to close due to floodwaters from a swollen Murrumbidgee River.
Council predicts the road will be closed by this evening.
Advertisement
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Murrumbidgee River has continued its steady rise overnight, sitting at 8.12 metres as of 10.30am on Monday, an almost one metre increase over the past 24 hours.
Wagga SES has warned the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga could reach 9 metres by Monday evening.
Several other roads across Wagga have already been closed due to flooding.
River Road is currently closed to through traffic at Houlaghans Creek and at the creek crossing east of Siselys Road.
Mundowy Lane, Wiradjuri Reserve, Flowerdale Road off Moorong Street, Edward Street West and Oura Beach Road are all currently closed.
Eunony Bridge Road is currently open with water levels being monitored. The council said staff were aiming to put in traffic control measures to keep the road open as long as it is safe to do so.
Wagga Beach car park and the Riverside precinct remain closed.
Drivers are reminded to not drive through flooded roads, and obey road closure signs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.