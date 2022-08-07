Wagga Civic Theatre the home of live music in the region | From the Theatre

There is only one thing better than music - live music! And the Civic Theatre is proud to be Wagga's home of live music, with artists on our stage most weeks of the year.
Here are some of the live music highlights coming to our stage soon.
Vika & Linda - The Wait - Friday, August 19: Vika & Linda are set to embark on their biggest tour yet, celebrating their 2021 album The Wait, their first new album of original songs in 19 years.
After postponing their show scheduled for July, the ladies are excited to finally bring their show to Wagga. With a full band behind them, these Vika & Linda shows are not to be missed.
Toni Childs Retrospective - Saturday, August 20: Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated recording artist Toni Childs announces her retrospective tour and... Toni is officially an Australian citizen.
Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
Toni is also offering an exclusive VIP meet & greet package. This exciting opportunity includes one concert ticket within the first row, a digital copy of Toni Childs Greatest Hits two CD set, plus a meet and greet with a relaxed drink after the concert with Toni.
JPY: 50 Years Young - The Anniversary - Friday, September 9: From 70s Pop Icon to the ARIA Hall of Fame, John Paul Young became the soundtrack for the countdown generation and beyond. John tells and sings his own story from Scottish immigrant to his place in Australian music history. John Paul Young is one of the most iconic artists in Australian music's history.
Robbie Mortimer - The Matchbox 20 Cover Show - Sunday, September 18: You might recognise the surname from his family connections here in the Riverina. Robbie Mortimer is happy to be reuniting with family and bringing his voice to Wagga.
Robbie, accompanied by his band, will highlight the best of the best Matchbox 20 songs.
This show will leave you wanting more as Robbie explains the themes and stories behind each song and delivers a stunning and professional performance.
