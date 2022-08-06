Scouring the pages of Wagga's history | In the Past, Saturday, August 6

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Saturday, August 6
Jim Elphick has stood down as president of the Wagga and District Tennis Association after nearly 25 years as leader.
Wagga taxi operator, Greg Jerrick, has been elected temporary chairman of the Riverina's first One Nation branch at a meeting convened at a secret Wagga location by the Citizens Reform Group led by president Jim Eldridge.
At the second meeting of The Actions Awareness Group (TAAG), Ronda Hull was appointed president, Cathy Carroll, assistant secretary, Peter McAlister, publicity officer and Chris Dunn as under 25s committee member.
Wagga Mayor Peter Dale blasted a decision to stop Childfight and Careflight helicopters landing on Duke of Kent Oval.
Jane McDonald, 19, is the only female apprentice butcher employed by Coles Supermarkets in New South Wales after competing with 80 people who applied for a job as an apprentice butcher at Coles in Wagga.
Ambulance Officer Phil Hoey and enrolled nurse Anne Clarke have joined the official Kidney Kar Rally as safety personnel.
Primary School teachers in the Wagga Catholic Diocese have reached agreement with the Diocesan Catholic Education Commission, which will see them receiving the same salary increase as their colleagues in other dioceses and state schools.
Wagga couple Keith and Marion Condon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary as guests of honour at a party held at the Shanty Hotel.
Wing Commander Barry Drake has taken over from Group Captain David Judge as officer commanding Wagga's RAAF base.
Wagga Police Local Area Commander, Richard Cleaver, said that more than 2000 guns have already been handed in to Wagga Police as part of the Australian Firearms Buyback Scheme, which will end on September 30.
Judy Bunter won first prize in the raffle drawn at the Red Cross Ball, which was attended by 200 people and raised $3000 towards parking for Blood Bank clients.
Four sisters of Mother Teresa's order, The Missionaries of Charity, have arrived in Wagga after being invited by Bishop Brennan to establish a community in Wagga.
Inland Dairies Pty Ltd has installed a new $41,000 machine to increase the supply of one pint and one quart polythene coated non-returnable containers.
Mr J E Colquhoun, County Clerk of the Southern Riverina County Council, announced that more than 200 water supply services will be disconnected if outstanding rates are not paid by next week.
Bobbie Begg was presented with the traditional "key" at her 21st Birthday by her grandfather Bill Haberecht while her mother, Oriel Begg, looked on.
It was decided to form a branch of the pink ladies at Wagga Base Hospital after Miss Joan Potter, superintendent of nursing, outlined their role at a meeting at the hospital.
Mrs Val Samuelson of Tijuana Fabrics is pictured in The Daily Advertiser with a new fully automatic Bernia sewing machine, which she says can "be operated by a child".
The Catholic Church will spend $25,000 on renovations and alterations to a site at the southern end of Baylis Street, which will become the general administration office of the Diocese.
Apex District Governor David Kennedy is pictured in The Daily Advertiser congratulating the incoming president of Wagga Apex, John Spinks.
A petition started this week by the Women's Electoral Lobby calling on Wagga City Council to employ a full-time social worker has already attracted 200 signatures.
John Brennan, musical director of radio 2SM in Sydney and a former 2WG personality, will chair the judging panel for the zone heat of the Battle of the Sounds to be held at Hoyts theatre.
Edmondson's are selling KR Darling Downs picnic ham for $1.19 per 1.5lb tin, Pal dog food, 59 cents for a 4 lb bag and PMU canned soups, 16 oz for 9 cents.
