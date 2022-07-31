The library brings you explosive science and a favourite author

Wagga Wagga City Library will celebrate National Science Week this year with The Alphabet of Awesome Science, presented in partnership with the Wagga Civic Theatre.
The Alphabet of Awesome Science is a fast-paced, visually spectacular stage show, covering science concepts from chemical reactions and air pressure to Newton's third law of motion.
Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) take a thrilling voyage, using one word for every letter of the alphabet, leading to 26 quirky scientific demonstrations.
Designed for audiences aged 7-13 and their grown-ups, this award-winning show will delight with live experiments that squish and squirt, float and fly, and erupt and explode.
There are three performances of The Alphabet of Awesome Science, from Friday, August 12 to Saturday, August 13.
Tickets and details are available through the Civic Theatre's website (www.waggacivictheatre.com) or in person at the theatre box office.
The library is delighted to welcome back popular author Sophie Green for the launch of her newest novel, The Bellbird River Country Choir, on Wednesday, August 24 at 5.30pm.
Readers familiar with Sophie's earlier bestsellers, The Inaugural Meeting of the Fairvale Ladies Book Club and The Shelly Bay Ladies Swimming Circle can expect a warm-hearted story of fresh beginnings, unexpected friendships and the sustaining power of love and community.
The Bellbird River Country Choir is the story of teacher and single mum Alex, newly arrived in Bellbird River, in search of a change of pace.
Through the local choir, she and other women of the small country town find the courage to leave the past behind.
Refreshments will be provided, and copies of Sophie's books will be available for purchase.
For more information or to book your free tickets to this event through the 'What's on' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to Wagga library staff.
