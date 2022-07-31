The Daily Advertiser

The library brings you explosive science and a favourite author

By Peter Casey
July 31 2022 - 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Alphabet of Awesome Science presenters 'Noel Edge' and 'Lexi Con'. Picture: Scott Reynolds

Wagga Wagga City Library will celebrate National Science Week this year with The Alphabet of Awesome Science, presented in partnership with the Wagga Civic Theatre.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.