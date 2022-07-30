Delving into Wagga's past | In the Past, Saturday, July 30

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Saturday, July 30
Mayor Peter Dale officially opened Colin Knott Drive, which has been named in memory of Wagga City Council's city engineer between 1964 and 1984, who was also Wagga's citizen of the year in 1994.
Maurie Kelly, perhaps best known as being president of Group Nine rugby League for 13 successive years and director of the Wagga Leagues Club for 15 years, has died at the age of 67.
Wagga City Council is injecting additional capital of about $1m into works, including stormwater drainage and roads, following the recent sale of its natural gas operation.
Wagga's late night Drink Link bus service will continue, with Wagga City Council agreeing to underwrite the scheme to a maximum of $250 a week for a further five months.
Wagga police are fed up working in antiquated conditions and voted for a dispute to be listed before the New South Wales Industrial Commission.
Graeme and Lyn Burgmann are pictured in The Daily Advertiser with Paul and Carolyn Murray attending the Northcott Society Ball.
Wagga employees who use the Barrand Street carpark are concerned about inadequate lighting facilities in the area.
Council approved a $28 million retirement village at Estella, which will include 150 villas and 60 serviced apartments.
Wagga firm Inland Security Network has been named Regional Company of the Year in the NSW Top 500 Business Awards.
Richard Atherton, Greg Cochrane, and Sharon Smith are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending a film night at Forum Cinemas organised as a fundraiser for Miss Wagga Entrant Michelle Robertson.
Meatworkers at Wagga abattoir are striking indefinitely, with a spokesman for butchery firm A J McPherson and Sons saying that mutton supplies are expected to run out by tomorrow.
For the second year, Wagga "pop" group Oktoba won the Wagga heat of the National Battle of the Sounds held before 800 young people at the Wagga Hoyts theatre.
John Ireland and David Kennedy were among members of Wagga Apex Club who conducted a litterthon from Forest Hill to the boundary of Wagga to clean up the city's approaches.
Petrol and heating oil supplies are dwindling fast in Wagga due to a national strike by oil maintenance men.
More than 300 Wagga residents have signed a petition, instigated by Dr Gerald Flynn, protesting the erection of a Vampire Jet in Bolton Park.
Mayor Ald M Gissing helped launch Scout Job Week with 180 Cubs and Scouts planting 300 native wattles on Willans Hill.
Mrs Thorne was presented with her Riverina Region Girl Guide Commissioner Badge by Deputy State Commissioner, Mrs A G Brown, with Murrumbidgee Division Commissioner, Mrs P Hedley, looking on.
Top Australian Rules administrators, including John Warren, Ron Hutchins, John Braid, Bert Schmidt, and Ron Harrison, attended a dinner at the Riverina Australian Football Club in Wagga.
Mr and Mrs Vince Harvey and Doctor and Mrs Ken Osmond were among those attending the annual Base Hospital Ball, at the Police Citizen's Boy's Club, dressed for the roman theme.
President of the Wagga Rodeo Club, Col Lewington, presented a cheque for $1441 to Yvonne Braid on behalf of the Haven Nursing Home.
Keith McDonald, Fred Wittmer and Jim Bingham are the newly elected executive of the Wagga Commercial Bowling Club.
Former captains Vince Cattell, Geraldine Clear, Diane McNuff, Peter Gooden and Paul Oakley, attended a Trinity Senior High School reunion dinner dance at the Police Boys Club.
Mr and Mrs J Mason-Cox, Mrs Muriel Waddell, Mrs June Vincent, and Mr Jim Waddell were among those attending a combined evening event for Penguin and Rostrum Clubs held at the Allonville Motel.
