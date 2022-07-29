Break out the button-ups for the annual Miss Wagga Quest trivia night - this year with a back to school theme. Take costumes to the next level and go all out Book Week, with the family-friendly event for those aged 15 and over starting at 6pm at the Rules Club. Proceeds go to Miss Wagga Quest beneficiaries Memories for Mia, Specialist Medical Resource Foundation, Pro Patria and Ronald McDonald House. Tables are in groups of 10, tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite.
Erin Earth's family fun day at the Kildare Street garden runs from 9.30am until 2pm and has something for everyone, from plant sales and live music to fresh coffee and tours. Gold coin entry.
A community stroll with a very important message takes off in Lake Albert at 8.30am. Walk n Talk for Life Wagga hosts the monthly walk and chat around the lake, leaving from Apex Park, to bring people and communities together to support one another, lend an ear and share the love. Sunscreen up, grab a drink bottle and meet at Apex Park at 8am for a barbecue before the 8.30am wander.
Head to Flowerdale Lagoon to get into the spirit of National Tree Day with a community planting between 10am and noon. Wagga City Council has 1300 seedlings ready to go in the ground at the corner of Edward and Moorong streets. Planting equipment is provided and volunteers are advised to rug up and don closed-in shoes, and bring along a pair of gardening gloves where possible. Wagga Urban Landcare will fire up the barbecue and hand out free seedlings after the planting's done.
Clint Rowley's memory lives on with the annual memorial Cruise 4 Clint. The charity drive, which this year raises money for the children's ward at Wagga Base Hospital, will see participants leave from Riverina Marine Centre at Gumly, bound for the Collingullie Hotel for laughs, stories, sausage sizzle and awards. Entry is $10 per vehicle, meet at the marine centre at 11.30am for a 12.30pm departure.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
