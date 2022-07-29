The Daily Advertiser
Gigs, events and what to do in Wagga this weekend, July 29-31

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
July 29 2022 - 12:00am
OUT AND ABOUT: Cruise4Clint and National Tree Day are just two ways to put in the weekend. Pictures: File

Friday

Gigs

  • Aaron Oldaker, Riverina Hotel
  • Mighty Yak, Union Club Hotel, from 9.30pm
  • Darlinghurst, supported by Wobbly Boot and Phil Moroney, Que Bar, from 7pm, tickets $30 through Eventbrite
  • House DJ, Victoria Hotel, from 9pm
  • JL the Barber, The Blamey, from 9pm

Break out the button-ups for the annual Miss Wagga Quest trivia night - this year with a back to school theme. Take costumes to the next level and go all out Book Week, with the family-friendly event for those aged 15 and over starting at 6pm at the Rules Club. Proceeds go to Miss Wagga Quest beneficiaries Memories for Mia, Specialist Medical Resource Foundation, Pro Patria and Ronald McDonald House. Tables are in groups of 10, tickets are $25 and available through Eventbrite.

