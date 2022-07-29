Head to Flowerdale Lagoon to get into the spirit of National Tree Day with a community planting between 10am and noon. Wagga City Council has 1300 seedlings ready to go in the ground at the corner of Edward and Moorong streets. Planting equipment is provided and volunteers are advised to rug up and don closed-in shoes, and bring along a pair of gardening gloves where possible. Wagga Urban Landcare will fire up the barbecue and hand out free seedlings after the planting's done.

