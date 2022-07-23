Five decades of news headlines | In the Past, Saturday, July 23

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
The Daily Advertiser published an eight-page colour feature to mark the opening of the Gobba Bridge by Minister for Roads Carl Scully.
Advertisement
Garry Gaffney, of Wagga Road Runners, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser showing medals to be presented to the first 800 people crossing the Gobba Bridge in a fun run to coincide with the bridge opening this weekend.
Gobba Bridge Action Committee members Peter Gissing and John Gray, with their wives Judy Gissing and Norma Gray, were among those attending an official luncheon before the official opening of the Gobba Bridge.
Lindsay Vidler was presented with the Motor Vehicle Repair Industry Council's "Contribution to Industry Award".
Ten babies were delivered at Wagga Base Hospital in three and a half hours from 1am on Thursday morning.
Almost four months after its opening, Woolworths has sold the Wagga Marketplace to the Industry Superannuation Property Trust (ISPT) for $46.9 million.
Wayne Connors, Steve Kovacs, and Michael Connors are pictured in The Daily Advertiser at the Swap Meet at the Wagga Showgrounds, which one of the organisers, Trevor Garth, said "was an absolutely fabulous day", with 4000 browsers and buyers.
Wagga City Council has received a $94,000 grant to plant 40 hectares of trees in the city.
Riverina Academy of Sport member Clay Ridley broke the Wagga Road Runners half marathon record.
Popular rugby raconteur Peter Fitzsimons was the guest speaker at the Carmelite Men's Committee dinner.
About 250 employees of Riverina Wool Combing went on strike over a pay rise row.
Defence Community Organisation area coordinator, Cherie Crothers, said the 141 defence force families living in Glenfield were concerned about a basic lack of infrastructure services.
Wagga Tidy Towns Committee named Dr Kenneth Rew and his wife Nancye winners of the "Garden of the Season" award and Carmody Street as the "Street of the Season".
Premier Bob Carr said that15 positions at the Department of Lands and Water Conservation Sydney headquarters are set to be transferred to Wagga.
After 12 years in Wagga, McEwan's hardware has announced the store will close in September.
A poor response to the offer of jobs in Wagga for some of the 53 Qantas apprentices sacked earlier this year has disappointed Kendell Airlines chief, Geoff Breust.
Kylie Fang from Mt Austin High School was awarded the Riverina Academy of Sciences 1997 Student Medal for excellence in science.
Ald Frisby said that Wagga was being turned into a concrete jungle, with scant regard being paid to trees and natural vegetation.
Advertisement
Minister for External Territories Andrew Peacock was the guest speaker at a dinner organised by the Wagga Branch of the Liberal Party at Romano's Hotel.
Work is underway erecting a Vampire jet aircraft on a stand in Bolton Park.
Anstice and Mackay Men's Wear are advertising thermal T-singlets for $1.80, stretch wool socks for 75 cents and P.P. business shirts for $5.
David Byfield won the 1972 Wagga City Golf Club championship with a devastating final round of 72 off the stick. In a family double, his sister Judy Beck is the associates champion at the same club.
More than 800 people crammed into the Wagga RSL Club to watch the Tokio Revue musical extravaganza.
Passenger numbers at Wagga Airport increased from 51,263 in 1970 to 54,406 in 1971.
Advertisement
Well-known Wagga fencer Tony Dominguez is pictured in The Daily Advertiser with Mayor Morris Gissing and members of the Australian fencing squad who are visiting Wagga.
Col P J Norton, Commanding Officer at Kapooka Military Base, and Mrs Norton are pictured in The Daily Advertiser with Mr and Mrs John Jackson and Mr and Mrs Laurie Gallagher at the Police Ball.
Noel Morrow's Barbeque Butchery in Gurwood Street is advertising crumbed steak for 65 cents lb, rissoles for 20 cents lb and 2lb of thin sausages for 59 cents.
Wagga detective Det Sgt Cameron told Wagga Petty sessions that shoplifting in Wagga had become so prevalent that at least one large store had to employ a shop detective.
Wagga City Council will buy an original portrait of Dame Mary Gilmour who spent her childhood and teenage years in Wagga.
Lynne Hackett sponsored by South Wagga Apex Club is one of 11 entrants in the 1973 Miss Wagga Quest.
Advertisement
Well-known Wagga priest Rev. Father Fitzgerald is celebrating his silver jubilee of ordination.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.