Welcome to 45 Illeura Road, Bourkelands.
Occupying a 700-square-metre block, this stylish contemporary residence is sure to impress.
The home boasts a relaxed and modern floor plan that offers an intelligent separation of spaces.
There are four generous-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
All this is kept comfortable all year thanks to ducted evaporative cooling and gas ducted heating.
The light-filled main bedroom features a modern and classy ensuite plus a spacious walk-in robe.
The other three bedrooms are all well proportioned and all feature built-in robes.
The main bathroom has an intelligent colour scheme, bath and quality-chrome fittings.
"The thoughtful design comes to the fore with open-plan, light-filled living areas and the privacy of a second formal living area plus its very own dedicated study ideal for a working-from-home office," Kitson Property selling agent Chris Ward said.
"The kitchen has been designed with family in mind, with streamlined and minimalist styling, clean lines, open spaces and highly-functional appointments."
Flowing seamlessly from the main living is the covered alfresco area with roller blinds which provide privacy and protection from the elements.
From here you can continue out onto the timber deck which offers further flexibility and entertainment options.
All this is set within the beautifully-established trees and gardens which provide a further sense of privacy.
Car accommodation is taken care of with the double garage with electric doors and drive-through access to the rear yard.
There's also a garden shed for additional storage.
"Completing this perfect picture is the ideal lifestyle location, which has easy access to public transport, park lands, and playgrounds," Chris said.
"This modern, spacious home sparkles with the promise of convenient living only 11 minutes to the Wagga central business district offering medical facilities, modern shopping precinct and local cafes.
"It is also close to childcare facilities, as well as public and private schools.
"Whether you are ready to nest or invest, don't miss out."
