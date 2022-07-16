Temora 32 d Kangaroos 20
Young 58 d Brothers 10
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 16.14 (110) d Griffith 6.8 (44)
Turvey Park 18.13 (121) d Leeton-Whitton 3.2 (20)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 22.22 (154) d Narrandera 0.5 (5)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 6.17 (53) d East Wagga-Kooringal 7.10 (52)
Marrar 8.15 (63) d Charles Sturt University 6.13 (49)
Coleambally 12.9 (81) d Temora 8.7 (55)
Barellan 7.15 (57) d Northern Jets 2.7 (25)
Osborne 28.13 (181) d Lockhart 0.4 (4)
Howlong 14.6 (90) Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 12.10 (82)
Henty 14.19 (103) d Billabong Crows 2.7 (19)
Holbrook 13.19 (97) d Jindera 9.9 (63)
Culcairn 9.8 (62) drew with CDHBU 9.8 (62)
Brock/Burrum 20.21 (141) d Murray Magpies 7.4 (47)
Waratahs 37 d Wagga City 27
Griffith 63 d CSU 15
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
