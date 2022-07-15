In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
More than 800 sites have been marked out for the fourth annual Daily Advertiser swap meeting at the Wagga Showground this weekend.
A mobile police station has been introduced in the vicinity of the Morgan and Baylis Street intersection as part of a police commitment to safer streets.
Darrell Breust and Kate Cottam are organising a Red Nose Ball to raise funds for research into SIDS, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, Australia's largest killer of infants.
Kangaroos prop Craig Stephens plays his 200th first-grade rugby league game this weekend.
John Chambers and Richie Nosworthy were awarded Rotary's highest honour, the Paul Harris Fellowship by South Wagga Rotary Club.
Officer Commanding Wagga's RAAF base, Group Captain David Judge will step down from his position soon, following a downgrading of the position as part of the Defence Efficiency Review (DER).
The Gobba Bridge which will be opened by Roads Minister, Carl Scully on 26th July has been completed $10 million under budget.
Australia's leading behavioural guru and child psychologist, Dr John Irvine held a parenting seminar at Wagga Leagues Club in conjunction with Gissing's Pharmacy.
Two prints created by John Egan of Studio Image have been accepted into the 106th International Exposition of Professional Photography in America.
Lloyd Atkinson has been appointed as Aboriginal liaison officer with Wagga Police.
Tidy Towns Committee members, Bob Gnezdiloff and Jim Rees presented awards for environmental programs to Forest Hill Bush Fire Brigade, Independent Tyre Distributors and North Wagga Rural Skills Centre.
James Bowditch, 11, took out the junior section of the Wagga Marketplace's Junior Talent Quest with a tune by Michael Jackson.
Wagga Lions Club held its annual changeover dinner at which Brian Buckhorn was installed as president.
One of Wagga's best-known and most respected citizens, former Mayor, Ivan Jack died at the age of 80.
North Wagga announced the reappointment of Alan Hayes as captain-coach for the 1973 season, his second season with the club after joining them from Coolamon.
Hillis Ford has opened their new $250,000 showrooms in Hammond Avenue.
Shannon Toohey became the first member of the Second Turvey Park Girl Guides to be awarded a Queen's Guide Badge.
Miss Jessie Brownlie of the Royal Academy of Dancing is pictured in the Daily Advertiser with Kym Ayscough, Sharon Millee, Kim Carswell, and Judy Schiller of the Yvonne O'Connor School of Dancing.
A pipe band was formed at the Wagga Police Citizens Boys Club with Chris Mortimer, Peter Mortimer, John Moller, Sgt Ian Mortimer, Ian Buchanan, and Wayne Bolan pictured in the Daily Advertiser rehearsing.
Mr Percival Angel, born in Wagga in 1886 and one of Wagga's pioneers died in Wagga Base Hospital at the age of 86.
About 15 schools in the area were represented at a science teachers seminar organised by the NSW Catholic Science Teachers Association at Trinity High school.
Jack Skeers has moved his motorcycle shop to 115 Fitzmaurice Street in the Hillis Ford Building.
Mr and Mrs Norman Condell celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a luncheon attended by forty guests at their home in Macleay Street.
About 90 Department of Agriculture officers are attending a conference at the Wagga Department of Agriculture on the reproductivity performance of sheep.
After nearly 40 years in Wagga Manfolds are going out of business and are currently holding a closing down sale.
Woolworths are advertising men's umbrellas for $2.50, Kolotex pantyhose for 39 cents and an aluminium pudding steamer for 59 cents.
Apexians continued to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Wagga Apex Club.
