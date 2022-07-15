BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 0
Panoramic facade on the corner block of Coleman and Norman Street, this property provides a ticket into both residential and commercial investment opportunities.
With an established brick frontage with huge glass windows stretching across the front allows plenty of foot and road traffic to experience the business workings.
Situated in B1 Neighbourhood zoning allows multiple uses, from medical centres, office premises to multi-dwelling premises.
In walking distance to the central business district and the medical precinct and an exposure to a high-volume of traffic, this is a very rare investment offering.
The building fronting Coleman Street is fully-fitted out as a beauty salon and was previously a hairdressing salon.
It comprises a reception and waiting room, six other consultation rooms of varying sizes, an office, kitchen, toilet, shower, laundry, and storeroom.
It has eight reverse-cycle air conditioners and sinks in various rooms.
The residence, with entry off Norman Street, has a kitchen, living room, dining room, bathroom, separate toilet, laundry and four large bedrooms with soaring ceilings.
It also has a large backyard, rear-yard entry and is currently leased out at $330 per week.
The salon is approximately 180 square metres, residence is 150 square metres and the total at 330 square metres.
