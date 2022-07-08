What was making news 50 years ago in Wagga | In the Past, Saturday, July 9

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society.
The third annual "Operation Wagga Warmth" kept a team of about 30 volunteers busy picking up and distributing truckloads of donated goods including furniture, clothes, blankets, toys, books, and mattresses to help ward off winter chills.
Michael Crosswell, his wife, Cathy and daughters Karyn and Debbie Crosswell have opened "The Cheesecake Shop," located at Southpoint in Morgan Street.
Wagga City Council tourism spokesperson, Luke Grealy, said council officials would meet soon to discuss alternative avenues of funding the Sporting Hall of Fame following the rejection of an application for funding under the rural tourism development program.
Wagga Base Hospital celebrated the 10th anniversary of its rehabilitation unit with past and present patients and staff at Robinson House.
Greater Murray Health Service spokesperson Paul Perry scotched rumours that Gissing House, the mental health inpatient unit attached to Wagga Base Hospital, was to be closed or relocated to Albury.
Member for Riverina, Noel Hicks, described a jump in Wagga's unemployment to 4.8 per cent as disappointing.
Brigadier Peter Cosgrove and Pat Brassil are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending a farewell at Kapooka for Lieutenant-Colonel Ian Mawson and Bette-Ann Mawson.
Amnesty International Wagga branch held a dinner to raise the profile of refugees around the world with Daniella Ciric, from the former Yugoslavia, as guest speaker.
Member for Wagga, Joe Schipp said that savage cuts were planned for Country Link rail services.
The Reject Shop which currently operates 21 stores in NSW and 44 in Victoria is planning a new store in Wagga to open when retail space becomes available.
Nathan Stanley and Terry Moeau of Shepherds Park School at the Riverina Juvenile Detention Centre are pictured in the Daily advertiser displaying for Mayor, Peter Dale a mural recently completed at the school.
Shannon Haley won the coveted Debutante of the Year award competing against 78 debutantes who made their debuts in many Riverina centres this year.
The Scott Shield introduced in 1937 which was awarded in rugby league competition between Wagga High and Christian Brothers High Schools has been withdrawn and replaced by the Hardy Shield which now includes Mt Austin High School.
Wagga Apex Club celebrated its 40th Anniversary with an Old Buffers reunion, anniversary Dinner and Convention.
Wagga's oldest locally born resident, Mrs Matilda Kenneally celebrated her 91st birthday by planting a tree in Keneally Street, Kooringal.
Wagga Jaycees held a new members' night with Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife, a foundation member of the chapter, as guest speaker.
Ald Frisby called for more "police on the streets where they can be seen" following community concerns over increasing juvenile delinquency.
Maples had their 50th Anniversary Sale which included an eight-piece lounge setting for $270 or $2.15 per week.
South Wagga Lions Club held its second annual changeover with outgoing president Mr K McGowan handing over to new president, Mr A D Munro.
A youth who drove along Baylis Street at speeds up to 70 miles per hour on a busy Saturday night has been sentenced in Wagga Petty Sessions to four months gaol.
Colin Duff received the traditional "key" from his parents Mr and Mrs Ken Duff at a party held recently to celebrate his coming of age.
The verandah of the corner store at the intersection of Best and Forsyth Street collapsed after a car crashed into it.
Riverina champion, Frank Skidmore, defeated former Australian amateur national titleholder, Frank Harris, in the NSW State Major Snooker Championship quarter-finals at the Wagga Commercial Club.
Morris Hetherington scored a hole-in-one on the 127 yards second hole at the Wagga Country Club.
