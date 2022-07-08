BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
For a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle in Lloyd look no further than 27 Watson Boulevard.
Enjoying a northerly aspect, the formal lounge at the front of the home is filled with natural light and overlooks the street and front gardens. There's also a built-in study nook off the entrance.
Down the hallway is the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area.
The galley-style kitchen offers a breakfast bar, stylish pendant lights, a walk-in pantry plus a dishwasher and gas cooktop.
The main bedroom is located away from the other bedrooms and is complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite. At the back of the home are three more bedrooms, all with built-in robes. Close by is the main, three-way bathroom featuring a freestanding bathtub and large shower.
There's also the added convenience of a third toilet off the laundry, a handy mudroom which provides the perfect space for school bags, shoes and jackets and a walk-in linen cupboard.
Comfort throughout the home is assured with ducted evaporative cooling and gas heating.
Sliding doors lead out from the main living hub to the undercover entertaining area with a TV point and external power points.
There's also an extra concrete space-ideal for a fire pit.
Lush lawn can also be enjoyed in the backyard alongside a garden shed and a vibrant array of succulents.
Feel secure with accommodation for three cars in the garage and enjoy the convenience of electric roller doors, internal access and an additional roller door providing rear-yard access.
