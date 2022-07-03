Leading trainer Mitch Beer has labelled Snowbella as the best of his three prospects at Wagga on Monday in the Open Handicap (1400m).
Snowbella ($8.50 NSW TAB) is one of the most consistent mares in training in southern NSW with four wins and as many seconds from 13 starts.
Advertisement
Beer will also be represented by stable newcomer and last start winner Zidler and Power Me Up which is resuming from a spell.
Power Me Up won four of his final five starts two preparations back but didn't perform as expected last campaign with three unplaced runs - the latest a last in the Country Championship qualifier at Wagga.
Zidler won his latest start at Ballarat on April 5 before being purchased by stable clients from the Beer stable.
"The same owners that have My Bold Boy race Zidler. He is unknown on heavy ground but has galloped well on a rain affected track at Albury," he said.
"It's a starting point for him and he hasn't won at less than 1600 metres. The 1400 metres on a heavy track first-up will probably be more like a mile," he suggested.
"He has a lot of improvement to come and hopefully he can measure up to some of the minor country cups."
Beer believes Snowbella after a solid first-up second under 60 kilograms at Albury can continue her consistent record and be competitive again.
The mare drops to 53 kilograms which is significant on the heavy track with seven kilograms less weight to carry than at her previous start.
"She needed the run first-up and had a bit weight. She will be fitter for that run and she has finished in the top two in five starts on heavy tracks," he said.
"She is also good second-up with a win and a second from three tries."
The premiership winning mentor said the fact Snowbella has heavy track form and been so consistent would ensure she will be right in the finish again.
The grey daughter of former champion racehorse So You Think is from a Zabeel mare and was purchased as a yearling by Beer for a large syndicate of owners.
"She has grown and full matured - this is her preparation," he suggested.
As for Power Me Up, Beer said if the gelding can recapture his best form at the right time of the year for him then he could return to peak form.
The galloper captured the Narrandera Cup twelve months ago but has only raced three times since.
"His track work indicates he hasn't lost anything. If he finds his best winter form he can be back to his best," he said.
"I think if you run the race a few times, Snowbella would beat my other two so she is definitely the pick of mine."
Advertisement
La Sante has been ultra-consistent and is the early favourite at $2.70 on the NSW TAB.
The gelding split AffinityBeyond and Miss Ostend at his latest start at Canberra and always races well at Wagga.
La Sante's trainer Donna Scott will also start Bell's Innocent which is way down in the weights on 53.5 kilograms.
The consistent Cyborg excels at Wagga where he has won three times from six attempts, while the top weight Brenlyn's Trooper is another with a chance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.