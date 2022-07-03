In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga Mayor Peter Dale officially handed over the council's natural gas operation to Great Southern Energy's project manager Alan Boyce.
Radio 2WG celebrated its 65th Birthday and Pat's Tires in Jones Street celebrated its 18th Birthday with a Sale.
Outgoing Wagga Rotary Club president Mike Murray passed the club presidency on to incoming president Bryan Short at the club's changeover dinner held at the Commercial Club.
Telstra's Wagga line depot manager Joe Magro celebrated his retirement after 28 years of service.
Outgoing South Wagga Rotary president Irvine Gregg handed over to incoming president Max McLoughlin at the club's changeover dinner held at the Commercial Club.
After 19 years as area manager of the Advance Bank, Tom Looney is leaving the bank following its merger with St George Bank.
Liberal Party State President Michael Osborne visited Wagga and is pictured in The Daily Advertiser meeting with Wagga Branch President Anthony Paul and Member for Wagga, Joe Schipp.
The Australian Quarantine Inspection Service office in Johnston Street has been closed.
Former Wagga City Council Engineer Laurie Fromholtz was made a Paul Harris Fellow by Wagga Rotary Club for his significant contribution to the community and the Rotary movement.
Commercial Club president John Gray said that an annual deficit of between $35,000 and $40,000 may soon force the closure of the club's two bowling greens.
Wagga City Councillor Kevin Wales and his wife, Gwen, are pictured in The Daily Advertiser catching up with Ray and Jan Willett at the Emergency Services Ball.
Thomas Bros panel and paint shop manager Clarrie Inglis has retired after almost 50 years in the Wagga motor vehicle trade.
Wagga Swim Club members Mark Coulton, Andrew Pratley, Kelly King and Elizabeth McDonald, are competing at the NSW Country Short Course Championships at the Sydney International Aquatic Centre.
Kooringal High School P&C Association held its first official function, a progressive dinner for 280 people.
Kendell Airlines has a new route flying from Wagga, West Wyalong and then to Sydney.
A Wagga Doctor said that Wagga is the second largest supplier of fresh blood to the Sydney metropolitan area. In the 12 months to April, 4657 bottles of blood were collected, of which 2507 were sent to Sydney.
Pastor R K Schmidt announced that Wagga City Council has approved the building of a $50,000 Lutheran Church and Sunday School rooms in Athol Street.
Mount Austin High School principal Mr C S Oliver has given girls permission to wear slacks as part of their winter uniform.
The 5th Wagga Cub Troop raised $18.60 at a Fete for the Loretto Home of Compassion, which was presented to Sister Stephen by Bruce Lennon and other Cubs watched on by Cub Mistress Wilma Arnold.
Only 15 per cent of 2400 graziers within 70 miles of Wagga have returned questionnaires on the future development of the Wagga Saleyards.
Wagga Arts Council members David Kennedy, Lloyd Barwell and Nick Brandt, met with Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife.
Mrs Marlene Briggs and Mrs Ruth Tome are pictured in The Daily Advertiser attending lecturers at a Teaching Resources and Education Centre, which began in Wagga this week.
Jack Davis has been awarded life membership of the Wagga Rescue Club, climaxing his 18 years service with the club.
Ken and Coral Brown's Cash Store on the corner of Broad and Crampton Streets is selling Edgell 16oz soups for 16 cents, Nabisco Nice biscuits for 18 cents and Ally Pink Salmon 8oz for 25 cents.
More than 100 women attended the 14th birthday meeting of the Wagga branch of the Association of Civilian Widows.
The price of quality lambs at a Wagga sheep sale this week soared as high as $11.05.
