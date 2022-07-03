The Daily Advertiser

Memories of days gone by come flooding back | In the Past, Saturday, July 2

July 3 2022 - 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FLOODED: Wagga Flood of June 1969, looking across the river towards Kilnacrott and the central business district. Picture: CSURA, Lennon Collection RW1574.421

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.