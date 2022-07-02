The library is bringing the building blocks to you these school holidays

Wagga Wagga City Library is excited to bring its Build program to local villages and suburbs these school holidays, between Monday, July 4 and Friday, July 15.
Library staff will visit kids and their carers at venues throughout the Wagga local government area, giving everyone a chance to connect and create.
The Build program uses stories, Lego kits, colouring, and a Big Build, with soft building blocks suitable for younger children.
These free sessions run for approximately 90 minutes, and no bookings are required.
The library's Build team will visit Ashmont, Collingullie, Currawarna, Estella, Galore, Humula, Kooringal, Ladysmith, Lake Albert, Mangoplah, Oura, Mount Austin, Tarcutta, Tolland, Turvey Park, and Uranquinty.
Visit the 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au for a full list of session times and venues, or pick up a printed flyer during your next library visit.
The library will host its next annual Knit-In on Thursday, July 21, from 10am-2pm.
This event supports the Wrap with Love Foundation, which distributes knitted wraps through aid agencies and charities to those in need.
The charity was founded in 1992, and since then, more than 540,000 handmade wraps have been created and distributed.
The Knittin' Group, made up of community members who have met at the library since 2010, will host this year's Knit-In, and everyone is welcome to attend and contribute, regardless of age or experience.
There are no bookings required.
You need only to bring your own needles and yarn or wool.
Morning tea will be provided thanks to the Friends of the Wagga Wagga City Library.
The library also accepts donations of wool, yarn and knitting needles throughout the year for use at future Knit-Ins.
For bookings and more details on all library events, visit our 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
