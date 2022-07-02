The Daily Advertiser

The library is bringing the building blocks to you these school holidays

By Peter Casey
July 2 2022 - 4:30am
BE CREATIVE: The Build program will inspire kids with craft, colouring, and Lego creations.

Wagga Wagga City Library is excited to bring its Build program to local villages and suburbs these school holidays, between Monday, July 4 and Friday, July 15.

