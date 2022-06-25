East Wagga-Kooringal produced a big finish to record a six-goal win over Temora on Saturday.
The Hawks bounced back to winning ways courtesy of a six-goal final term, running out winners 14.12 (96) to 8.12 (60) at Nixon Park.
Temora led early, the scores were level at half-time and the Hawks led by just seven points at the final change before stepping it a couple of gears in the last.
New Hawks recruit Josh Beets made a good start to his time at EWK, kicking two goals and setting up a couple of others in a promising debut.
Jeremiah Lenisaurua was the Hawks best, rucking, while Jarrod Turner, Nick Curran, Nathan Scott and Harry Fitzsimmons were others to shine.
EWK coach Matt Hard was pleased to see his team find another gear when the game was on the line.
"It was an arm-wrestle for three quarters and we ran away with it in the last quarter," Hard said.
"We clicked into gear and played some good footy for 15-20 minutes and hit the scoreboard, so it makes a difference."
Hard was even more pleased to report a clean injury sheet for the first time in eight weeks.
Riley Hubbard was good for Temora, intercepting a lot of play across half-back, while Dan Leary booted three goals. Jacob Block also kicked a goal in his senior debut for Temora.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 2.1 4.7 8.7 14.12 (96)
Temora Kangaroos 3.4 4.7 6.12 8.12 (60)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J.Turner 3, B.Argus 3, R.Bourne 2, J.Beets 2, D.Smallwood 1, L.Adams 1, K.Rowbotham 1, K.North-flanagan 1; Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 3, A.Ferguson 2, I.Reardon 1, J.Cullen 1, J.Block 1.
