The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

East Wagga-Kooringal produce six-goal final term to enjoy 36-point win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 25 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRONG GAME: Jarrod Turner kicked three and was among the Hawks' best against Temora.

East Wagga-Kooringal produced a big finish to record a six-goal win over Temora on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.