Don't miss out on your free theatre tickets | From the Theatre

Discover NSW Vouchers expire on June 30. Have you used yours yet? With less than a week to claim $75 worth of free theatre tickets, you would be wise to check and see if you have remaining vouchers. There are so many concerts, plays and performances coming up at the Civic Theatre, that we are sure you will find something to spend your free money on. Remember that only one $25 voucher can be redeemed each day, so if you have a few to claim, you should contact the theatre on Monday.
Don't forget that the theatre also accepts parent vouchers.
Advertisement
The theatre is a place to escape your busy schedule. A place of magic, adventure, lights and laughter. A place where stories come to life. If you haven't visited us before, perhaps now is the time. Here is just a taste of what's coming up in the next few weeks.
Tomorrow (Sunday, June 26), you can join the Bidgee Blues Club for this one night only event of old-school Soul & Blues. A winning combination of the smooth sounds of The Groove Factorie and award-winning powerhouse voices of The McNaMarr Project.
Those lucky enough to already have their tickets will be seeing Human Nature and Amy Shark at their sold out concerts. If you missed out this time, you can contact the box office to be added to the waitlist.
On Saturday, July 9, Bell Shakespeare will present The Comedy of Errors in a way that makes even the greatest critics of Shakespeare laugh and enjoy themselves. The show is a hilarious romp of swapped identities, misguided love, mistaken imprisonment and chaotic mishaps.
And, for those who like their entertainment during the daylight hours, Music at Midday is back on Wednesday, July 13. From Baylis to Broadway, the Australian Army Band Kapooka, under the musical direction of Major Greg Peterson, present some of the best tunes ever written for musical theatre.
You can find out more about these shows and get your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.auThe Civic Theatre box office is open 10am-4pm Monday - Friday if you would prefer to call on 6926 9688 or drop in to see us at the theatre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.