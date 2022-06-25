Don't miss out on your free theatre tickets | From the Theatre

The Daily Advertiser

By Tracey Simond
June 25 2022 - 3:35am
CLASSIC: Bell Shakespeare will bring The Comedy of Errors to the Wagga Civic Theatre in July.

Discover NSW Vouchers expire on June 30. Have you used yours yet? With less than a week to claim $75 worth of free theatre tickets, you would be wise to check and see if you have remaining vouchers. There are so many concerts, plays and performances coming up at the Civic Theatre, that we are sure you will find something to spend your free money on. Remember that only one $25 voucher can be redeemed each day, so if you have a few to claim, you should contact the theatre on Monday.

