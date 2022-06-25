The Daily Advertiser

What was making news 50 years ago in Wagga | In the Past, Saturday, June 25

June 25 2022 - 2:42am
CLUB: The Caledonian Soccer Club was reformed in the 1930s following disruption from the Great Depression. Inter-town matches were arranged with teams including Canberra, Sydney, and Czechoslovakia. Photo: Sherry Morris

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

