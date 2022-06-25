What was making news 50 years ago in Wagga | In the Past, Saturday, June 25

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga's new police commander Richard Cleaver expressed support for the introduction of surveillance cameras in a bid to combat street violence.
Wagga gun dealers are experiencing a rush of business on the eve of new gun legislation being introduced following the Port Arthur massacre last year.
Brian Andrews was made a Paul Harris Fellow at the Sunrise Rotary changeover dinner, which also saw outgoing president Bob Wheeler hand over to incoming president John Wood.
The high demand for vacant residential land in central Wagga saw a derelict property, vacant for 13 years, in Fox Street sold to a Wagga builder for the extraordinary price of $146,000.
Geoff Johnston, who has been acting as principal of Trinity Senior High School for 12 months, has been appointed permanently to the position.
Gary Kendall, an ambulance mechanic for 20 years, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser with Ambulance District Superintendent Graeme Willis.
Mount Austin debating team members Brooke Guiton, Sarah Powell, Christina Byrne, and Winnie Wong won the Zone Three final of the Commonwealth Bank junior debating competition.
James Rayne, former front man for rock band Australian Crawl, performed at the Broadway.
The Charles Sturt University Winery won the coveted gold medal and trophy for best sparkling wine at the Renaissance Sydney Hotel Boutique Wines Awards.
Outgoing president Vic Grosse handed over to incoming president Peter Lloyd at the South Wagga Lions Club changeover dinner.
Jim Shipway, who retired about eight years ago as spare parts manager at Thomas Bros., following 43 years' service, died recently at Calvary Hospital.
Fearne's Tours are advertising a nine-day tour to the Birdsville Races for $595 per person.
Lamson Paragon's large attractive premises in the Wagga City industrial estate are nearing completion.
Harold Cloke, who was four times commended by the Police Commissioner and was officer in charge of Wagga Detectives from 1944 until his retirement in 1959, died in Calvary Hospital at the age 0f 73.
After nearly 60 years, the "corner store" owned by Mary T Edmondstone and run by her son Frank Edmondstone, across the road from the Wagga Cricket Ground and the Sportsman's Club Hotel, is closing this week.
Television stations RVN-2 Wagga and AMV-4 Albury are establishing a micro-wave link between their two cities at a cost of more than $50,000.
Mr William Gilbert has replaced Mr G Ison as Wagga's new Clerk of Petty Sessions.
Former Wagga schoolteacher and captain of the Kangaroo Football team, Ralph Bryant, is leaving to spend two years in Zambia as an educational advisor.
John Bradford is replacing Ambulance Superintendent Len Rees who is retiring this week.
Francis Alberni and Stan Wallis from South Wagga Rotary Club presented cheques to the Home of Compassion and to Calvary and Wagga Base Hospitals.
J McKee won the Wagga Women's Bowling Club championship for the Gissing Cup and the runner-up was H Dale.
Joan McGilvray has been selected as a member of the state schoolgirls hockey team.
Anstice and Mackay Men's Wear are advertising moleskin trousers for $12.99, cord trousers for $11.95 and machine washable wool trousers for $19.95.
Turvey Park second rower Peter Oakley injured his left knee playing against Cootamundra and won't play again for at least a month and may be out for the rest of the season.
Wagga Rostrum Club held its changeover dinner at the Allonville Hotel-Motel with Horrie Weymouth taking over from retiring president, Richard Crago.
Jack Skeers said he was hoping to convene a meeting soon for the purpose of forming a small shopkeepers association in Wagga.
