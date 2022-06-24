BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Captivating from the moment you step foot onto the property, it's clear that 8 Sunvale Crescent has been built and designed to impress.
This immaculate home offers a free-flowing floor plan and high-quality features for ease of living and unrivalled street presence with lush, landscaped gardens and a tasteful, yet subdued colour palette.
An innovative sense of style has been used to create sophisticated and practical spaces.
Modern interiors and a wide hallway greet you on entry. To one side is the bright, airy formal lounge room and on the other side is the main suite, complete with a walk-through robe and luxurious ensuite.
The other three bedrooms all feature walk-in robes and ceiling fans. A three-way bathroom with double basins, a large mirror and bathtub is positioned close to the bedrooms and next to the laundry.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area make up the heart of the home with a built-in entertainment unit and stylish shelving. Tucked away off the dining area is an in-built study nook.
The galley-style kitchen features a butler's pantry, wine rack, mirrored splashback, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and pendant feature lights.
Other features include Cairo cornices in living areas, plantation shutters in front rooms, internal access from the double garage, ducted-evaporative air conditioning and gas heating.
The outdoor patio has an in-built barbecue, bar fridge and ceiling fan. A garden shed, grassed area and lush greenery round out the backyard.
