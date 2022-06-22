NEW Albury apprentice Jett Stanley has ambitions to be a champion jockey and certainly kicked off his time in the Southern District this week on the right note.
Stanley was introduced to the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) at Narrandera on Saturday and made a big start, winning on his first three race rides.
Stanley booted home Quick Enuff ($5.00), Deranged ($15) and Word On The Street ($2.60) to win at his first three rides in the clockwise direction.
He scored another win at Albury on Monday on $19 chance Fever Tree and boasts four winners and four minor placings from 11 rides in the SDRA.
The son of group one-winning jockey, now trainer, Brent Stanley, Jett kicked off his career with Grant and Alana Williams in Perth before moving to Albury last week to start a three-month loan with Mitch Beer.
Stanley admits he could hardly have scripted a better start to his time on the border.
"I've been here eight days and so far so good, I've just got to keep it up now," Stanley said.
"It's begun awesomely, hopefully I can keep it up but I couldn't have asked for a better start than that.
"Mitch and all of the staff are very welcoming. They've already helped me a lot, getting to know the area and stuff, it's a bit weird going different ways on the racetrack but it's been nice."
Stanley was unable to return to his native Victoria to base himself after missing out on their apprentice program. He needs another 10 metropolitan winners before he can be signed over to a Victorian trainer.
The 18-year-old has big dreams but is prepared to work hard to get there.
"Look, everyone hopes to be a champion jockey but I'm just trying to work through my claim, right now, in the country and the provincial," he said.
"Hopefully just start getting my name out there and start picking up some extra rides and getting some extra winners and then hopefully be able to move into the city.
"I'm on a three-month loan to Mr Beer and hopefully if that goes good, I can sign over to him if need be, going this way seems to be the right way to go and after that three months, if I did ride the 10 city winners, I could go back to Melbourne and probably sign over to someone down there.
"Right now, I'm trying to live every day as it comes and try and get some wins up."
...
SIDELINED jockey Mathew Cahill maintains a seven-win lead in the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) premiership.
Simon Miller closed the gap to seven with a winning double at Albury on Monday.
Wagga apprentice Hannah Williams also closed the gap with a win at Narrandera on Saturday.
With just six meetings remaining in the SDRA for the season, Cahill is on 34 wins, with Miller (27) and Williams (26).
The nearest jockeys, Kayla Nisbet, Jordan Mallyon and Brodie Loy, who are all on 20 wins, are done for the season.
Loy has moved to Queensland, Mallyon is injured and Nisbet has headed on an overseas holiday.
A winning treble at Albury on Monday sealed a second successive SDRA trainer's premiership for Mitch Beer.
Beer is on 35 wins, with his nearest rival, Wangaratta's Andrew Dale, on 23.
Tim Donnelly (17), Gary Colvin (17), Matthew Dale (13) and Donna Scott (13) round out the top six.
...
TALENTED Albury mare Sunrise Ruby kicked off her new preparation with a trial win on Monday.
Sunrise Ruby made her first racetrack appearance at Albury on Monday since her one and only start last preparation at Moonee Valley in March.
Before that she ran ninth in the $1.3 million Kosciuszko (1200m) at Randwick last October.
Sunrise Ruby, with Jason Lyon in the saddle, relished the favourable heavy conditions on her way to a one and a quarter length trial win.
Stablemate, Well In Sight, also ran well in second with six lengths to Demanding Mo back in third.
Beer is not overly interested in a Kosciuszko campaign with Sunrise Ruby, instead putting his focus on getting the mare back to her best.
He'd love to score a city win with her and will look to kick her off in a midweek race at Randwick next week.
Well In Sight, a winner of three of her four starts, will resume in a Highway Handicap (1100m) at Rosehill on Saturday week, July 2.
Impressive last-start Albury winner Hardware Lane will go to Rosehill on the same day for either the Highway or the $130,000 3YO Benchmark 72 Handicap (1100m).
...
WAGGA trainer George Dimitropoulos has welcomed another nice addition to his stable.
Demanding Mo, who won two races for Graham Byatt last campaign, has joined the Dimitropolous stable.
The Tumbarumba-based horseman, who trains out of Wagga, also welcomed Oh No Mikki on board recently from the same connections.
...
FORMER Albury jockey Brodie Loy enjoyed one of the biggest wins of his career at Ipswich last Saturday.
Loy took out the listed $200,000 Eye Liner Stakes (1350m) on the Annabel Neasham-trained Holyfield ($6.50).
It was part of a winning double for Loy, who was also successful on the Neasham-trained Read My Future ($3.50) in the $105,000 Provincial Stayers Final (2500m).
It was Loy's best day in the saddle since making the move to Queensland a month ago.
...
MATTHEW Cartwright has cut Josh Richards' lead down to four in the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's premiership.
Cartwright enjoyed a win at Flemington on Saturday to cut the margin back to four and make the race interesting heading towards the final month of the season.
There is still 11 metropolitan race meetings remaining for the season with Richards (34 wins) and Cartwright (30) well clear on their nearest rival, the in-form Alana Kelly (26 wins).
The dual continues at Caulfield on Saturday where Richards has five rides and Cartwright six.
...
ALBURY trainer Donna Scott has set her sights on Canberra's meeting on Friday.
Scott has four horses entered, headlined by La Sante in the $34,000 TAB Federal Benchmark 70 Handicap (1200m).
La Sante ran fourth behind Gusonic at Randwick last Wednesday and has 61 kilograms and barrier 12 of 13 to overcome.
She also has Incentive, Keith and last-start winner Wodonga winner Gottaluvtrucks in.
Jett Stanley will ride Keith, with Simon MIller on the other three.
...
SOUTHERN District racing heads to Gundagai on Saturday, and then Corowa on Monday.
Gundagai will host a six-race Sky Two TAB card, while Corowa have received 170 nominations for their seven-race TAB card.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Gundagai (TAB)
Monday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga (TAB)
DOGS
Thursday: Temora (TAB)
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
