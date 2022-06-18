IT was billed as a clash to decide who looms as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's biggest threat.
But after two hours of football, that question remains unanswered after Collingullie-Glenfield Park and Coolamon played out a thrilling draw at Crossroads Oval on Saturday.
The Hoppers threatened to run over the top of the Demons late, kicking the last two goals. Shae Darcy missed a chance to take the lead with a late set shot, and co-coach Jake Barrett grazed the post with a close range attempt on the run in the dying stages to level scores at 9.10 (64).
Both teams entered the game with a 6-1 record, only behind the unbeaten Lions. The Hoppers enjoyed a four-goals-to-one third quarter to take a four point lead, but nice finishes to start the fourth term from Demons trio Jayden Klemke, Brad McMillan and Blake Harper handed the hosts a 15 point advantage.
Goals to Josh Buchanan and Darcy got Coolamon back into the game, but neither team could find the killer punch.
Demons co-coach Nick Perryman was visibly frustrated after the game, and admitted his team was lucky to escape with a share of the points.
"It's a pretty hollow feeling," he said.
"I thought we played pretty ordinary today, coming off the bye we looked very fumbly and just weren't up to it. Credit to them though, they're a good team.
"We were probably lucky to be in it to be honest, I thought they were the better side.
"A two goal lead can disappear pretty quickly, they've got a great forward half game and are dangerous, but it's pretty disappointing. Basic errors let ourselves down."
With outright second place on the line, the pressure applied from both teams was intense throughout which created a scrappy contest at times.
It was the first time a Collingullie-Glenfield Park-Coolamon has ended in a draw.
"It was a game of momentum. A few blokes were down today on the form they've had for most of the year," Perryman said.
"Going forward we were sloppy, to their credit it might have been there pressure that contributed to it. It's a tough one, I've never had a draw before."
Barrett was superb for most of the game, and wasn't dwelling on his late miss after the match.
"I thought it was going in and it swung a bit late, and unfortunately it hit the pole. We all had our opportunities," Barrett said.
He said both teams would have taken plenty of belief out of the contest, and praised his side's application down on troops.
Jayden Carroll injured his shoulder in the second quarter and could be out for an extended period, while Allister Clarke tweaked the quad which kept him out of the previous two games.
"I know you get the two points and it was a cracking game, but personally I'm a bit flat it wasn't a result," Barrett said.
"It was an arm wrestle all day, both teams knew it was probably going to be like that. We had a couple of injuries and to fight back late like we did (was encouraging).
"It was a dogfight all day and Collingullie is naturally a high pressure team, we thought we needed to match that today."
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 3.1 5.5 6.8 9.10 (64) drew with Coolamon 2.4 3.5 7.6 9.10 (64)
Goals: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Jayden Klemke 2, James Kennedy, Brad McMillan, Sam Stening, Steven Jolliffe, Blake Harper, Ed Perryman, Nick Perryman; Coolamon - Joe Redfern 3, Will Graetz, Hugh Wakefield, Shae Darcy, Braeden Glyde, Jeremy Maslin, Josh Buchanan
Best: Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Edward Perryman, James Kennedy, Steven Jolliffe, Harry Radley, Harry Wichman, Brad McMillan; Coolamon - Jake Barrett, Hugh Wakefield, Aiden Macauley, Patrick Bray, Luke Gerhard, Bayden Leary
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
