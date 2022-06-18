Digging around in Wagga's past | In the Past, Saturday, June 18

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Saturday, June 18
25 Years Ago
The Red Cross Wagga branch celebrated 80 consecutive years of service with a luncheon attended by 155 Red Cross members and friends at the Leagues Club.
A Daily Advertiser survey found that many Wagga women are afraid to walk alone after dark.
Wagga's proposed Northern Lake, which has been "on the drawing board" for more than two decades, has been deferred for at least another 12 months.
A mystery sports fan paid $3300 for a T-Shirt signed by golf sensation Tiger Woods at a fundraising auction held in conjunction with the 40th anniversary Kurrajong Waratah Ball at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Wagga nurse, Mary Ann Kelly, is back in Wagga for a short holiday before returning to Kandahar in Afghanistan, where she is working with the Red Cross.
Former Wagga man Harold Wentworth Buckman, who was the former managing director of the Buckman Building Group, which operated in Wagga and Canberra for more than 40 years, has died.
Described by long-time friend Jack Mullins as a "born carer", John Short, who was active in Legacy, RSL, Aircare, Probus and Masonic Lodge, died at home, aged 74.
Wagga Base Hospital has received enough donations from community groups to purchase a lift chair for its hydrotherapy pool.
Wagga's public crusader for lower petrol prices, Ken McLeod, is urging Woolworths to finalise its plans to build a discount fuel outlet in the city.
Proprietor Phil Merifield has launched a new video conference facility at Barters restaurant with the help of Steve Woodland and Simon Swan of Wagga Training Services.
Wagga Base Hospital emergency specialist Tom McDonagh, nursing unit manager Marg Dennis and registered nurse Vicki Emerton were praised by a Tamworth resident whose 10-year-old son became ill during a visit to Wagga.
Wagga's Wollundry Singers took out first prize in the Open Choral Championship at the Dubbo Eisteddfod.
A man found growing 36 cannabis plants on a Borambola property pleaded guilty to drug and firearm charges and was fined $1000.
50 Years Ago
Work has started on the construction of Kooringal High School.
Wagga City Council Building Inspector Keith Bassett said that the number of new homes built this financial year was almost certain to reach 300 compared to only 188 homes in the last financial year.
A Wagga publican was fined $50 for permitting S.P. betting to be conducted on licenced premises.
Woolworth's Family Centre are selling two-bar radiator heaters for $4.49, Speedie Electric blankets from $9.95 and a 22 calibre semi-auto rifle with scope for $55 or $1.04 a week.
Town Clerk Bill Ellis is touring Europe in a private capacity, and in a recent letter to the Mayor, Ald M H Gissing, described Wagga's German sister city, Nordlingen, as a wonderful place and a mixture of quaint German history and fast-moving modern life.
CWA members attended a Riverina Grand Jubilee celebration at the Wagga Police Boys Club.
The Australian Olympic fencing team will spend nine days in Wagga, with Wagga training partners, including Tony Dominguez and Brian Parten before leaving soon for the Munich Olympic Games.
Wagga journalist George Batten has been selected by the French government to undertake a five-week study tour of beef and dairy cattle industries in France.
The Wagga International Club is finalising a 10-year lease on the Hammond Pavilion in the Wagga Showground.
Member for Wagga Wal Fife has been sworn in as Minister for Mines and Power and Assistant Treasurer in the NSW Government.
President of the Wagga Chamber of Commerce Bob Hartwig said that the Chamber's Retail Traders sub-section is reviewing the trial period of night trading.
Miss L Quilter won the Wagga Country Club Associates' club championship for 1972.
