Head up into the hills and get stuck into the Winter Bites festival on the banks of Adelong Creek at the Adelong Showgrounds. Kasey Chambers leads a stellar musical line-up, there's a huge range of local and regional tasty treats and tipples, and a hot barbecue competition hosted by Adelong Meat Up. The day runs from noon until 6pm and tickets, which close at 3pm Friday, are $55 (free for under 18s) from winterbites.com.au. Limited buses run from Tumbarumba, Wagga, Tumut and Batlow and can be booked at the same website.