The Daily Advertiser
What's on

Gigs, festivals and more: What's on in Wagga, Griffith, Riverina in mid-June

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
June 16 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCK IT IN: Kasey Chambers headlines the Winter Bites festival at Adelong on Saturday, the mini railway is back and markets highlight local produce. Picture: Supplied/File

Exhibitions

  • On Thin Ice, the stories of people living with or recovering from addiction to crystal methamphetamine, Griffith Regional Art Gallery, ends Sunday
  • Transformations, art of the Scott sisters, Museum of the Riverina Historic Council Chambers site, 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm Sunday, ends August 28
  • Jack Mundy: Transforming the BLF, celebrating the green ban movement, Museum of the Riverina Historic Council Chambers site, 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm Sunday, ends July 24
  • Talking Posters: Garage Graphix 1981-1998, a selection of screen-printed artworks from the renowned Garage, Wagga Art Gallery main gallery, ends August 28
  • Justice for Violet and Bruce, a journey around a landmark domestic murder case and campaign that led to change, Wagga Art Gallery New Media Project Lab, ends July 17
  • Towards the Finishing Line, Gerry King works from the last decade, National Art Glass Gallery, ends Sunday

Friday

Gigs

  • Mighty Yak, Duke of Kent, from 8.30pm
  • Hilary Geddes Quartet, The Curious Rabbit, 7.30pm to 10pm, tickets $25
  • Amanda Long, Wagga RSL, from 7pm
  • Harry & Millie, Riverina Hotel
  • Aaron Oldaker, The Blamey, 9pm to midnight
  • DJ Static, Hotel Leeton, from 9pm

Advertisement

Ad

A music and art session with Griffith Regional Art Gallery co-ordinator Ray begins at 6pm and runs until 8pm, with light refreshments, special tunes and artmaking. Tickets $20 and available at griffithregionalartgallery.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.