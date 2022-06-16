Advertisement
A music and art session with Griffith Regional Art Gallery co-ordinator Ray begins at 6pm and runs until 8pm, with light refreshments, special tunes and artmaking. Tickets $20 and available at griffithregionalartgallery.com.au.
Circus fans, rejoice. Australia's daredevils are back with Hudsons bringing a thrilling element to a traditional circus experience at the Griffith Showground over the next week. The Friday night show starts at 7pm, there are two shows on Saturday at 3.30pm and 7pm, and then Sunday's schedule has an 11am event followed by a second at 2.30pm. Tickets vary in price and are available online at hudsonscircus.com.au. Call 0458 483 766 for more booking information.
The Robertson Brothers 1960s variety TV show features special guest Simon Brook from the original case of the hit musical Jersey Boys. The interactive show is back at the Griffith Regional Theatre at 8pm on Friday, with tickets available online or at the theatre.
Head up into the hills and get stuck into the Winter Bites festival on the banks of Adelong Creek at the Adelong Showgrounds. Kasey Chambers leads a stellar musical line-up, there's a huge range of local and regional tasty treats and tipples, and a hot barbecue competition hosted by Adelong Meat Up. The day runs from noon until 6pm and tickets, which close at 3pm Friday, are $55 (free for under 18s) from winterbites.com.au. Limited buses run from Tumbarumba, Wagga, Tumut and Batlow and can be booked at the same website.
Trade in your old threads or take a look at at what's on offer at the first Social Queen Markets at 24 Fitzmaurice Street between 10am and 1pm. It's the first market held by Social Queen Collective and patrons are advised to bring their own bags and sales will be mostly cash transactions.
Learn how to make a chunky knit throw with one hand and no machines or knitting needles. Sam from OhhBulldust leads the session at Tambea Kitchen and Garden, on Shepherds Siding Road, between 11.30am and 3pm. Places are limited and bookings are essential through tambeakitchengarden.com.
An afternoon of music in Junee is on the cards with the Junee June Jam kicking off at the Athenium Theatre at 2pm. Treat yourself to the tunes of the Riverina Concert Band, RCM Student Concert Band, Junee Town Band and Junee Community Choir. Entry is free, however gold coin donations are kindly accepted.
Ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Griffith's Rotary Markets is a haven for lovers of fresh and local produce on a Sunday morning. Meet local growers and makers at the weekly market at Griffith Showgrounds from 7.30am until noon. Entry is a gold coin donation.
The first event of the Leeton Eisteddfod marks its return after two years on Sunday morning. The highland dancing competition will be held at the Leeton Uniting Church and is the first discipline for the 2022 event and will feature competitors from the Riverina, NSW and interstate. All spectators are welcome.
The gents at the Griffith Shed for Men are hosting a Ladies of the Men's Shed day at the headquarters on Kalinda Road from 9am. If you're keen to learn how to weld or use a drill, or have a project you'd like a hand with, get in contact with the organisation through its Facebook page or call 0428 643 818.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.