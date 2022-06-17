The season so far: The Magpies have picked up where they left off last season, climbing to third at the halfway mark and stamping themselves as one of the best teams in the competitions. TRYC's best is as good as any in the competition, it's just a couple of surprise losses early put them a bit further back than they would have liked. The win over Marrar was a statement, and they showed more than enough in the loss to EWK and draw against North Wagga.