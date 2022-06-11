Strolling through Wagga Wagga's past | In the Past, Saturday, June 11

In the Past is compiled from The Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
More than 500 people will help Kurrajong-Waratah celebrate 40 years of service to the Wagga community at a Celebration Ball to be held at the Kyeamba Smith Hall this weekend.
Don Kendell has announced that he will remain as company chairman of Kendell Airlines but will hand over his position as managing director to Geoff Breust next month.
The Wagga Eisteddfod Society, The Haven, Abbeyfield House, and St John's Anglican parish have benefited from $60,000 distributed by the Cecil and Kathleen Toy Memorial Trust.
A 50-person guard of honour made up of light-horsemen, Murrumbidgee Turf Club members and stock and station agents formed outside St John's Church for the funeral of Mr John Blake.
Dawn Weir from the Willow Park Riding School presented more than $1000 to the Smith Family, the proceeds of a recent ride-a-thon.
Wagga's newest medical centre opening soon will open seven days a week and operate in conjunction with Charles Price Chemist in Baylis Street.
More than 500 Wagga nursing home staff, residents, and their families, have signed a petition calling on the federal government to retain accountability for nursing care to residents.
South Wagga Butchery in Edward Street is celebrating 45 years of old-fashioned service to Wagga Wagga and district.
Retiring president Peter Davies handed over to incoming president David Benn at the Wollundry Rotary changeover dinner.
The Wagga Veteran and Vintage Motor Club held its 30th annual rally.
Retired president of Wagga Radio Cabs, Bill Prest, has been awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship for his contribution to Rotary and his community service achievements.
Peter Simpfendorfer and Dave Rial were among those attending the Australian beer can collectors meet over the weekend.
Deputy Mayor Kay Hull presented a certificate to students and teachers at Kooringal High School, acknowledging their participation in the 1997 Rock Eisteddfod.
Charles Sturt University student, Adam De Vries was recently presented with a scholarship by The Daily Advertiser.
About 150 descendants of Patrick and Mary Corbett gathered for a family reunion at the Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
More than 1500 schoolboys converged on Wagga for the third and largest sub-junior rugby league knockout competition ever held in the area.
More than 250 staff members of the ANZ Banking Group converged on Wagga to compete in the bank's annual interstate sporting carnival.
Two of Australia's most glamorous professional women golfers, sisters-in-law, Dianna and Jan Thomas, played an exhibition match at the Wagga City Golf Club.
Wagga businessmen and staff of RVN-2 were given a preview of colour television in a special briefing at the station's main studio.
A total of 74 veteran, vintage, and classical motorcycles and 47 cars took part in the fifth Veteran and Vintage Motor Club rally.
Contestants raised $1677 in the Riverina Zone final of the Tiny Tot Quest held at the Kurrajong School in Wagga.
Outstanding hockey player Dennis Geaghan has been selected in the NSW Country team for an extensive tour of New Zealand.
Thirty members of the Tathra Amateur Fishing Club were hosted in Wagga by the Wagga Leagues Anglers Club, and among them, they hauled more than 300 lobsters out of the Murrumbidgee River.
Colonel P J Norton, recently appointed Commanding Officer at Kapooka, accompanied the Mayor Ald M H Gissing for the Ceremonial Beating of The Retreat outside the council chambers.
John Cosier, Lecturer in Textiles at the Riverina College of Advanced Education, has hand woven a set of vestments for Anglican minister, Rev Owen Dowling.
The Daily Advertiser, General Manager, announced that Chief of Staff, Simon Terry was resigning to take up a position as editor of the Goulburn Evening Post and that Brian Sheppard had been appointed as Chief of Staff of The Daily Advertiser.
More than 800 people attended the Wagga Teacher's College Reunion Ball at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Wagga had its coldest night this year with a minimum temperature of 24.8 Fahrenheit recorded.
Tim Berben celebrated his coming of age with a party for 75 guests with a party at the Kooringal Sporting Club.
Mr and Mrs Donald Bertram of Crampton Street celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary.
