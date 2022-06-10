Luxurious living with impressive views

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 5
Holding one of Wagga Wagga's most exclusive street positions, this elegant and versatile home takes in spectacular views over Wagga and beyond.
The luxurious home, set on an expansive two-acre parcel of land, caters to contemporary family living and entertaining.
The home boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms and five car parks all topped off with the brilliant northeast aspect.
"This property is unquestionably one of the finest offerings to come to market in years," selling agent Ryan Smith said.
"The estate is exquisite and the interiors are divine high ceilings throughout, timber floors, and a custom-designed kitchen sets the stage, with all the primary living areas spilling out to the undercover deck, stunning gardens, and an in-ground swimming pool."
Entry into the property is via the private, auto-gate entry which leads up the elevated block to the expansive home.
Step inside and be greeted by the grand dimensions and superb build creating a feeling of understated elegance throughout. This includes 2.7-metre ceilings, timber floors, extensive bespoke joinery and designer lighting.
The open-plan layout of the home creates a beautiful flow between indoors and out from every room.
The deluxe main bedroom offers an ensuite and walk-in robe while the remaining bedrooms are all generously sized and all feature built-in robes.
The kitchen boasts stone benchtops, Smeg appliances and expansive butler's pantry.
The striking two-pac black cabinetry and mirrored splash-back combine with the feature lighting and white stone bench with timber feature panelling to create a designer finish.
There's a sound-proof cinema room with a projector taking movie night to a new level.
Comfort is assured no matter the conditions outside thanks to double-glazed glass throughout and ducted heating and cooling.
Features outside the home will continue to impress with a beautiful in-ground swimming pool, alfresco terrace with separate bathroom, overflowing onto lush green lawns and irrigated gardens.
There's also a triple lock-up garage, large powered shed and solar panels.
"There has been strong interest from local families looking to add a custom experience for their family and enjoy life in one of Wagga's finest homes," Ryan said.
