Turvey Park's Rhett Weidemann free to play after accepting a reprimand for sling tackle

MM
By Matt Malone
June 7 2022 - 4:00am
FREE MAN: Rhett Weidemann has accepted a reprimand for a sling tackle and is free to play next round.

Turvey Park's Rhett Weidemann is free to face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday week after accepting a reprimand for a sling tackle.

