Turvey Park's Rhett Weidemann is free to face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday week after accepting a reprimand for a sling tackle.
Weidemann was reported for a dangerous tackle that injured Wagga Tigers' Brayden Bigham in the Riverina League game at Maher Oval last Saturday.
The tackle was graded as careless, medium impact and to the body. It resulted in a one-game suspension but Weidemann was able to accept a reprimand with an early guily plea.
It means Weidemann will be free to face the Goannas at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday week, which shapes as a big game for both clubs.
The two teams are equal on 16 points, two games behind the second and third-placed teams, Coolamon and Collingullie-Glenfield Park, who also face each other next round.
