Farrer League teams - round nine

Saturday, 2.10pm at Gumly Oval
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, M Doyle, J Griffin
HB: B Johnstone, N Tiyce, B McKinnon
C: N Doyle, J Avis, H Grinter
HF: J Bell, A Flagg, T Roscarel
F: C Bell, M Wallis, J Harper
Foll: C McCormack, S Clemson, J Fisher
Int: J Roscarel, H Gaynor, H Roscarel
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: N Curran, J Lenisaurua, N Scott
HB: M Tiernan, T Garner, J Cooper
C: L Cuthbert, H Fitzsimmons, J Turner
HF: B Argus, D McCarthy, K Argus
F: H Leddin, J Boumann, K Rowbotham
Foll: K North Flanigan, J Piercy, R Bourne
Int: J Stankiewicz, I Walton, I Collins
NORTH WAGGA
B: E Winter, L Johnson M Thomas
HB: B Alexander, K Hanlon, X Lyons
C: S Keith, C Winter, B Clarke
HF: D McDermott, T Nejman, J Thompson
F: C Watt, N Dennis, K Hamblin
Foll: M Parks, J Flood, K Flack
Int: S Longmore, I Crouch, S Senior
In: S Longmire
Out: B Keith
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, L Paterson, K Stockton
HB: S Bourchier, M Fiore, L Killalea
C: H Mckenzie, J Britliff, D Schmetzer
HF: E Cody, M Irvin, R Conlan
F: B Chambers, J McCabe, B Cleaver
Foll: R Irvin, Matt Irvin, S Ellis
Int: J Mickan, J Tyrell, O Delves
Saturday, 2.10pm at Victoria Park
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Clark-Kell, M Stephenson, J Cool
HB: W Adams, C Cool, A Ridley
C: S Wolter, R Budd, D Cummins
HF: M Cummins, T Hannam, J Kemp
F: D Pieper, J Roberts, T Collins
Foll: N Budd, C Diessel, J Hancock
Int: H White, T Fellows, J Burkinshaw
In: M Clark-Kell, J Burkinshaw, D Cummins
Out: D.Biermann, L.Lupton, J.Demby
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: J McCulloch, N Myers, C Watt
HB: S Barrow, W Morton, D Kennedy
C: W Archibald, M Findlay, J Collingridge
HF: H Turner, D Rogers, J Bell
F: H Wakefield, J Ladd, B Browning
Foll: A Dickins, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: L Baker, S Holgate, S Marsden
Emg: C Trevaskis, H Robertson, A Corrigan
In: S Marsden, W Morton
Out: J Steele (unavailable), C Kelly (illness)
Saturday, 2.10pm at Nixon Park
TEMORA
B: I Reardon, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
HB: G McRae, C Stacey, P Walker
C: J Connelly, R Krause, L Sinclair
HF: B Moye, D Leary, A Ferguson
F: J Reid, C Boyton, A Cockfield
Foll: S Quinn, J Morton, K Shea
Int: B Robinson, J Bowditch, E Oliver
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L Gray, J McPherson
HB: J Reynolds, L James, C Graetz
C: A Kent, C O'Donnell, Z Lewis
HF: W Keogh, N Cooper, S Emery
F: C Munn, Z Walgers, B Toy
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, J Moye
Int: D O'Reilly, C Bourke, C Walker
IN: D O'Reilly, C Walker (debut)
OUT: R Gordon, J Hines
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
