Saturday scoreboard, May 28

Coolamon 17.23 (125) d Leeton-Whitton 0.3 (3)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 12.7 (79) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 7.9 (51)
Wagga Tigers 23.15 (153) d Griffith 2.8 (20)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 9.16 (70) d Turvey Park 8.6 (54)
Northern Jets 14.8 (92) d Temora 9.9 (63)
East Wagga-Kooringal 12.7 (79) d Barellan 8.5 (53)
Charles Sturt University 12.1 (73) d North Wagga 7.12 (54)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 10.10 (70) d Coleambally 8.7 (55)
Osborne 19.17 (131) d Henty 4.8 (32)
Billabong Crows 14.11 (95) d Lockhart 4.10 (34)
Culcairn 8.14 (62) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 6.8 (44)
Jindera 18.21 (129) d Murray Magpies 7.2 (44)
Holbrook 13.12 (90) d CDHBU 5.2 (32)
Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 11.15 (81) d Howlong 8.12 (60)
Griffith 24 d Ag College 14
Albury 25 d CSU 17
Waratahs 93 d Leeton 12
Gundagai 32 d Kangaroos 20
Temora 16 d Tumut 12
