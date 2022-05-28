The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Saturday scoreboard, May 28

By Matt Malone
May 28 2022 - 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COME AT ME: CSU's Jacob McIntosh takes on the Albury defence in the Southern Inland game at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith

Riverina League

Coolamon 17.23 (125) d Leeton-Whitton 0.3 (3)

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.